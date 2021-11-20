Photos: No. 1 Iowa wrestling vs. No. 21 Princeton

The No.1 Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the No. 21 Princeton Tigers in a season opening dual meet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 18, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tigers 32-12.

This was the first wrestling meet in the arena that hosted fans since Feb. 23, 2020. Attendance was 14, 905. This is the first time in program history to sell out season tickets.

Iowa’s No. 2 141-pound Jaydin Eierman won by major decision 15-7 against Princeton’s Jacob Mann. Iowa’s No. 2 165-pound Alex Marinelli won by decision against Princeton’s Grant Cuomo.