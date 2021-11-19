Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Alabama State

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Alabama State Hornets 108-82 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

During the game, Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon broke the record for most Big Ten career 3-pointers made with 378. Bohannon passed former Ohio State guard Jon Diebler’s record of 374.

“It’s pretty special to be named with some of these guys that have passed through over the years,” Bohannon said. “It’s pretty special to be a guy like that in the record book.”

3-point records were a theme for the Hawkeyes. Iowa broke its program record for 3-pointers in a game with nine different players combining for 20 3-pointers. Iowa center Luc Laketa made the record-breaking shot with 37 seconds left in the game.

Iowa will host the Western Michigan Broncos at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.