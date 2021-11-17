President Barbara Wilson meets with Iowa’s Congressional delegation

In a trip to Washington, D.C., Wilson spoke to Iowa’s congressional delegation about the University of Iowa and higher education issues.

University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson travelled to Washington, D.C. this week to meet with members of Iowa’s congressional delegation. A post on Wilson’s instagram showed meetings with Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barb Wilson (@uiowapresident)

“Thankful to be able to spend time in Washington DC advocating for the university and speaking with Iowa’s US Senators and US Representatives,” Wilson wrote in the post.

Grassley said in a press call on Wednesday that the meeting was about getting acquainted.

“We both are happy to work together for the benefit of the University of Iowa, and when you work for the benefit of the University of Iowa, it’s usually working for the benefit of Iowans,” Grassley said.

Grassley said they didn’t discuss specific policy in their meeting, but he said that rewriting the Higher Education Reauthorization Act is important to higher education across the country.

Gr8 to meet Univ of Iowa’s new president Barbara Wilson. We got to know each other & talked abt freedom of speech on college campuses among other issues pic.twitter.com/ZEK6zXjVbf — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 16, 2021



The University of Iowa didn’t respond to a request for comment on Wilson’s meetings on Wednesday.

A statement from Miller-Meeks’ office said the Miller-Meeks and the UI president discussed vision research, the role of artificial intelligence in medicine, mental health resources for students, and funding for National Science Foundation innovation.

Great to meet with @uiowa President Barbara Wilson today in D.C.! The University is a pillar of the Second District, and I am proud to represent them in Congress. Go #Hawkeyes! #FightForIowa pic.twitter.com/wUMWkh3U1x — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (@RepMMM) November 16, 2021

“They also discussed what the university is doing to help students with the rising costs of attending college and what Congress can do to support them,” said the statement from Will Kiley, Miller-Meeks’ communications director. “The Congresswoman loves representing the University of Iowa in Congress and looks forward to working with President Wilson to support the university and continue to make Iowa the best place to work, live, learn, do business, and raise a family.”