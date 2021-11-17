Photos: No. 8 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Southern University

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Southern University Jaguars 87-67 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and center Monika Czinano both led the team in points while combining for 32.

During the game, Clark received her second triple-double of her career with 16 points, ten rebounds and ten assists. “For me, it’s important to find other ways to impact the game,” Clark said. “Any time you get a triple-double it’s pretty special. Definitely pretty challenging.”

Iowa will match up with Drake University on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.