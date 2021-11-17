Photos: No. 8 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Southern University

Grace Smith, Photo Editor
November 17, 2021

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Southern University Jaguars 87-67 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and center Monika Czinano both led the team in points while combining for 32. 

During the game, Clark received her second triple-double of her career with 16 points, ten rebounds and ten assists. “For me, it’s important to find other ways to impact the game,” Clark said. “Any time you get a triple-double it’s pretty special. Definitely pretty challenging.”  

Iowa will match up with Drake University on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Grace Smith
Iowa center Monika Czinano high fives forward AJ Ediger as Czinano’s name is announced before a women’s basketball game between No. 8 Iowa and Southern University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Czinano played a total of 23 minutes and 48 seconds. The Hawkeyes defeated the Jaguars 87-67.
