Iowa women’s basketball guard Caitlin Clark records second career triple-double

The sophomore tallied 16 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds in the Hawkeyes’ 87-67 victory over Southern on Wednesday.

Iowa Caitlin Clark attempts to find an open center during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Southern University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Clark played a total of 29 minutes and 30 seconds. The Hawkeyes defeated the Jaguars 87-67.

Iowa women’s basketball sophomore point guard Caitlin Clark achieved her second career triple-double in the No. 8 Hawkeyes’ 87-67 victory over Southern on Wednesday night.

Clark recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Iowa victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“That is very special,” head coach Lisa Bluder said postgame. “That is really hard to get, really hard to get. And for her to get into 29 minutes of play is even more spectacular, really. Some of her passes were amazing tonight. For her to get 10 rebounds, to guard defensive rounds, is also quite good.”

Clark only recorded defensive rebounds in the victory over Southern. Bluder said it was because Clark isn’t allowed to crash for offensive rebounds — she stays back in transition.

Clark has now recorded the Hawkeyes’ past two triple-doubles. Before Clark, Iowa women’s basketball hadn’t recorded a triple-double since Sam Logic achieved the feat in 2015.

The former five-star recruit out of West Des Moines achieved her first-ever triple-double on Dec. 22, 2020, against Western Illinois. Clark recorded 13 points on 3-of-15 shooting in her triple-double last season, along with 10 rebounds and 13 assists.

On Wednesday, Clark once again didn’t produce well from the field. The Hawkeye had just 2-of-9 shooting, including 1-of-6 from the 3-point line.

But Clark drew 11 of Southern’s 29 total fouls of the night, and shot an efficient 11-of-12 from the free throw line.

Overall, the Hawkeyes went 33-of-38 from the charity stripe.

“We’re a very free throw-shooting team,” Clark said. “We know every time we step up to the line we want to be above 85 percent. I think that’s where our team is most of the time, that’s where we are in practice. So, we’re definitely super confident all-around when we step up to the line.”

The sophomore gave praise to her teammates for the triple-double, especially in the assist category.

“Obviously when you don’t shoot the ball like you should, I think for me, it’s important to find other ways to impact the game,” Clark said postgame. “Obviously, Monika [Czinano] makes it pretty easy inside. She basically scores every single time I pass her the ball.

“And I think a lot of people knocked down some 3s tonight.” Clark added. “I think Kylie [Feuerbach] got out in fast break and made a couple layups so honestly, credit to them, because they’re the ones making the shots. I’m just kind of setting them up for it.”

Clark wasn’t aware of her triple-double status until she accumulated nine points and rebounds each. Clark subbed out with about six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but Bluder put her back in with 4:52 remaining in the contest.

Clark made her 10th assist to seal the triple-double at the 3:30 mark in the fourth quarter, dishing the ball to Czinano for a layup.

Immediately after her 10th assist, Bluder subbed Clark out for the rest of the game.

“Anytime you get a triple-double is pretty special,” Clark said. “Definitely pretty challenging, but I didn’t really know until coach Bluder told me at the end and put me back in.”

Junior forward McKenna Warnock also recorded her first double-double of the season, with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The 4-0 Hawkeyes will take on in-state rival Drake on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.