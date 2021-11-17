Best Kratom Vendors: Top 5 Most Trusted Places to Buy Kratom for Sale in 2021
November 17, 2021
In search of a break from exhaustion, anxiety, and bodily pain?
Well, you are here, which means you must have already concluded Kratom is the solution to your problems.
However, an issue that might be as frustrating as your pain is finding the best place to buy Kratom online. The reason lies in sub-par vendors selling spoiled, expired, and impotent products.
Therefore, to save you from all of the trouble, we took the matter into our hands. For that, we reviewed and tested ten different online sellers to differentiate between the real deals and the imposters. And then finally, we came with our list of the five best ones.
Top 5 Best Platforms Selling Kratom
Are you ready to receive the benefits from this herbal plant? Skim through our list of the top five best platforms selling it and make the wisest choice for yourself.
- Kats Botanicals: Top Rated for the Best Kratom Vendor
- Kraken Kratom: Best Variety of Kratom Strains
- Left Coast Kratom: Affordable Site to Buy kratom
- Golden Monk: Best Value Kratom Vendor Online
- Kratom Spot: Best Variety of Kratom Strains
Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:
#1. Kats Botanicals: Top Rated for the Best Kratom Vendor
Justin Kats founded Kats Botanicals as a result of his quest for natural remedies over the years. The mission of the brand is to address health-related issues with reference to these natural remedies. Therefore, it brings a comprehensive and holistic approach when it comes to Kratom.
While making a purchase, you can be confident that Kats Botanicals is selling a good-quality product, as all of them are third-party lab tested. Apart from the aforementioned, the products are very reasonably priced, too.
Kats Botanicals is a popular name in the Kratom industry due to its products being all-natural and sustainably sourced. Before selling it to the consumer, the brand sundries and crushes Kratom for the best results.
Kats Botanicals is known for incorporating customer input to improve the mixing of the components and the proportions used. This is why the customers always like to lay their hands on Kratom sold by them.
Highlights
Lab Tests: To ensure the examination of Kratom powders, a total of seven processes are followed for quality control, and Kats Botanicals follows all of these closely. The tests include looking for metals, microbial testing, additional substances, and pathogens to provide you with top-quality products.
Transparency: The whole process from harvesting, drying, and powdering, to manufacturing of the product is transparent. Therefore, it will give you confidence that the products sold are natural and pure without additives or preservatives. The test results can also be requested from the brand to be sure.
Certification: Rather than only stating it, Kats Botanicals shows their Kratom is pure. At the moment, only a few brands have been successful enough to claim the certification of Current Good Manufacturing Practices. But, this brand indicates that and sticks to their criteria as well.
Affordability: The goods offered by the brand are highly affordable and reasonably priced.
Wide Range of Products: Kats Botanicals offers a wide range of 28 different varieties of Kratom powder. Additionally, they sell 28 different kinds of Kratom capsules. Out of 28, they have ten best-sellers in the selection of Kratom powder.
Effect: Kratom powder has been in the game for a long time for Kats Botanicals, and it is said to have a significant impact on the health of the users who consume it on a daily basis.
Pros
- Responsibly harvested and lab tested Kratom leaves
- All-natural components
- U.S.-made
- Produced in cGMP-certified facilities
- Open and transparent about policies
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Good reputation and a number of satisfied customers
- Wide range of Kratom products
Cons
- Seek a healthcare practitioner’s advice before use
- Only available on the official website
- Does not offer free delivery on orders below $100
- Not for those under the age of 21
#2. Kraken Kratom: Best Variety of Kratom Strains
Kraken Kratom was established as a brand in 2014, and it is known as the first firm in the U.S. to offer Kratom as a product. The brand was founded by Jeff Stratton and is based in Portland, Oregon. The mission of the company is to own and manage herbal goods.
Kraken Kratom aims to bring all-natural and good-quality products, and all of the goods are made by closely considering the Kratom sourcing requirements. Moreover, the brand is the most popular in terms of quality, and the reason for this lies in their 15 years of partnership with authentic suppliers who follow the lab product control.
This vendor offers products under three categories — power and leaf, capsules and extract, and enhanced. But, it does not stop here, as they have introduced a full-spectrum Kratom extract that has many medicinal effects.
The brand is transparent about the policies along with providing the best customer service. To satisfy the customers, it prioritizes their involvement to make the products better.
Highlights
Certification: The products are manufactured in cGMP-certified facilities. Moreover, the goods are approved by the American Kratom Association.
Lab Tests and Policies: Kraken Kratom always performs lab tests to detect carcinogenic metals that include cadmium, lead, arsenic, and mercury. Special precautions are also taken to avoid microorganisms such as mold, E. Coli, Coliforms, and Salmonella. They have been very conscious about sanitation and purification within the manufacturing industry as well.
Wide Range of Products: Kraken Kratom puts forward a wide range of products, including 15 different types of Kratom powder, 21 types of Kratom extracts, four types of Kratom leaves, and 13 types of Kratom capsules to provide every customer with their best fit.
Effect: The products of Kraken Kratom have been tested for sexual enhancements, and thus Kratom has proved to be effective in this regard.
Affordability: The items of Kraken Kratom are high-affordable even if you are on a budget.
Pros
- Commendable customer service
- Free, same-day shipping
- Straightforward and easy ordering process
- Variety of Kratom products available
- Capsules are vegan-friendly
- Offers frequent discounts on higher products
- GMP-compliant products
Cons
- Some strains may become weak with time
- 30-day return policy only applicable if the product is unopened or undamaged
- Not for pregnant women or those who are breastfeeding
- Only suitable for those who are 18+ years of age
#3. Left Coast Kratom: Affordable Site to Buy Kratom
Left Coast Kratom has been successfully growing a devoted client base over the period of less than a year. Due to its product reliability and extraordinary service, it has become one of the best online Kratom sellers. The brand is headquartered in Oregon, and the online presence of the brand was established in 2018.
By that time, they have been selling 15 different strains of Kratom that are available as both powder and capsules.
Highlights
Lab Tests: Left Coast Kratom only sells the products that have been thoroughly and rigorously tested. You can be assured of the testing, as each product is shipped along with a lab test report.
Shipment: The orders made using the website come with free, same-day shipment, and the company also provides free priority USPS delivery for orders above $49.
Policies: The Kratom is obtained from Southeast Asia, and the brand puts purity and quality before everything else. Therefore, they make sure each product is made from the best ingredients.
Wide Range of Products: Left Coast Kratom sells a wide variety of Kratom products, including Kratom powder, capsules, and extracts. You can also find a few other products on their website that include unfilled capsules and weighing scales that might aid you if you like to fill the capsules by yourself.
Effect: Kratom sold by Left Coast Kratom contains mood-enhancing properties, and it has a hint of morphine and ethanol that is good to treat opioid addiction.
Affordability: The products of Left Coast Kratom are affordable at a reasonable price.
Pros
- Simple and straightforward user interface
- Affordable and reasonably priced
- Free, same-day shipping
- Digital money (Bitcoin), e-checks, and credit and debit cards accepted
- Discounts available on limited products
- Only sells the best-quality Kratom
Cons
- No money-back guarantee
- Only items that are undamaged or unopened can be returned
- Almost no social media presence
#4. Golden Monk: Best Value Kratom Vendor Online
Golden Monk is the oldest brand that has taken over the industry and has gained a tremendous response from clients. Ever since the establishment of the brand, they have developed a good client base, and the list of their satisfied clients is only getting longer and longer.
Their products have an excellent green color and scent that reflects the tradition. The plants they use to extract Kratom are refined, resulting in better quality. Apart from that, they have been packed and tested from the Canadian factory of Golden Monk. However, the products have been made and cultivated in the farms of Indonesia.
They are famous for the different strains, including Borneo, Premium Malay, and White Sumatra. However, it is essential to note they do not sell in small amounts. The smallest amount you can buy is 250 grams and nothing below that.
They aim to provide the best Kratom at an affordable price. Moreover, you can avail of their return policy if you do not like the product. This way, Golden Monk has won the trust of the clients.
Highlights
Policies: Golden Monk follows strict policies throughout the manufacturing and packaging process. From the handling to the store, everything is done under climate-controlled conditions. This is done to make sure the products stay free of microorganisms and pollutants.
Shipment: Golden Monk provides free priority shipping on orders over $49.99.
Testing: For Golden Monk, quality is the top priority. Therefore, all of their products are exposed to rigorous testing, which is carried out in accordance with AKA’s Good Manufacturing Practices program.
Wide Range of Products: Golden Monk offers three different strains of Kratom, including green, red, and white. These are available in different grams, ranging from 250 to 1,000. In the strains, there is a sub-variety available. Specifically, you can buy eight different types of red vein Kratom, six types of green vein Kratom, and finally, four types of white vein Kratom.
Effect: All three strains of Kratom — red, green, and white — produced by Golden Monk may be effective at providing relief from pain. They do this by connecting to opioid receptors to relieve the pain.
Affordability: The products offered by Golden Monk are highly affordable.
Pros
- Six different tests performed on each batch
- Highly confidential shipping
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- User-friendly interface
- Suitable for bulk purchases due to its affordability
- Responsive customer support
Cons
- Not suitable for people under the age of 18
- Not suitable for vegans, as the capsules are made of gelatin
- Not suitable for pregnant or nursing women
- Consulting a doctor before use is a must
#5. Kratom Spot: Best Variety of Kratom Strains
Kratom Spot is best-known for offering an extensive range of Kratom products in the form of capsules. The brand was initially launched in Irvine, California, and it now offers more than 30 different types of Kratom.
Kratom Spot has developed a good reputation in selling products that are free from preservatives and fillers. These products are super affordable without compromising on quality.
The brand, at the moment, is offering three varied strains, including green, white, and red. Out of these, their Red Indo Bali has been ranked as the best. Also, if you are looking to order in bulk, Kratom Spot will be an ideal choice to make.
The Kratom offered is manufactured in California and sourced directly from Southeast Asia. Making a purchase and placing an order at Kratom Spot is simple.
Highlights
Shipment: Kratom Spot offers free, same-day shipping on all orders over $50.
Policies: The aim of Kratom Spot is to support a greener and vibrant planet to live in. Therefore, to accomplish this, they have followed and adhered to strict policies of maintaining quality.
Testing: The products are American Kratom Association GMP-certified. This certification is the highest of the other manufacturing honors in the industry and ensures the products are made with the best quality procedures and equipment.
Wide Range of Products: Kratom Spot is selling a variety of 30 different Kratom strains in the form of capsules and powders. Apart from the traditional products, they also sell a range of other powerful Kratom goods and accessories.
Effect: This Kratom may be effective when it comes to treating chronic pain, fatigue, and diarrhea. The chemicals present in Kratom work on the opioid receptors for better results.
Affordability: All products sold by Kratom Spot are affordable.
Pros
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Multiple payment methods accepted
- Free from additives, fillers, and preservatives
- Large variety of Kratom capsules available
- High-quality and reasonably priced
- Same-day shipping
Cons
- Website is a bit slow
- International shipping is unavailable
- Does not accept transactions through PayPal or digital currencies
How We Made This List
Due to the massive health benefits it has to offer, Kratom has gained immense popularity in today’s world. With more and more people searching for it, new online Kratom shops continue to enter the market.
Although the online market appears to be a positive thing, it brings along some drawbacks as well in the form of elicit dealers and deceptive marketing tactics. Consequently, making a Kratom purchase has proven very tricky.
To start off with, we made a list of the best Kratom vendors available online. Based on the popularity of Kratom, the list grew extensive. After that, in-depth research was conducted by looking at the brands, their customer reviews, their sources of Kratom, and the third-party lab test reports.
Depending on the gained results, we cut the brand names that did not align with the criteria. In the end, we were left with some limited brands that successfully met our stringent standards.
Consequently, the top five brands mentioned are those that were able to meet the following requirements:
What We Looked For
- Brands that are selling high-quality Kratom products
- A well-packed product to back up their claims
- The testing and certification practices of the brand
- Customer reviews of their products and the overall reputation of the brand
- Customer service of the brand
- The delivery options available
As we narrowed down our list, we looked at the variety of powders they sell, their specialization in vein colors, such as red, or white, and finally, their affordability.
Things to Consider Before Buying Kratom
Kratom customers have grown in number throughout the years.
Before Kratom, people would buy products from different brands that were well-known for their time.
However, for your convenience, brands now sell Kratom online. So, you can worry less and shop more efficiently.
If you have considered making Kratom a part of your daily life, here are a few things you should learn:
● Do Not Fall for Cheap Kratom
People often get attracted to the price tag rather than the quality. However, one should always be wary of cheap Kratom. Not only are these products cheap, but they are posed to have less strength. Moreover, these products are unreliable, as they have usually passed the expiration date. So, vendors are selling these expired goods without testing them properly.
● Look for Labeling on Package
When buying Kratom, always make sure to check the package labeling. Good-quality Kratom is naturally pure. Rather than using stems, high-quality Kratom is composed of powder derived from the leaves.
● Test Samples
It is always good to check out the samples for new buyers before getting your hands on the product. On the other hand, if you are a regular Kratom buyer, you can always test other brands’ goods.
● Pay Attention to Packaging
Quality packaging is not only meant to be aesthetic and attract customers. But, it is also meant to protect the goods from spoiling. If the packaging is broken or damaged, the chances of the product being less fresh and more spoiled are high. A good vendor who cares for their customers would not want that.
● Avoid Local Vendors
Buying Kratom from local shops might not be the right choice. Since they have not specialized in this field, they are less likely to know the goods and bads. In other words, local vendors produce low-quality goods due to a lack of knowledge.
Possible Side Effects
Just like other products, Kratom might also leave some side effects. Therefore, it is good to be aware of the possibilities before using the products.
The following are the possible side effects we are talking about:
- Kratom may cause difficulty in breathing, normally if used in high dosages.
- Make sure only to use Kratom when needed. Moreover, take your time to find the one that suits your body and needs. Using Kratom regularly may lead to dependency, which is not good for your health.
- If you stop/discontinue taking Kratom after using it regularly, you may face a lack of appetite.
- Other side effects of Kratom include conditions like numbness of the tongue and nausea.
Precautions for Certain Kratom Users
- Users who are addicted to alcohol have more significant risks of damage than any other Kratom users.
- Similarly, Kratom users with pre-existing mental health issues have higher risks of damage, as it may worsen their mental health.
- Mothers who use Kratom while breastfeeding should avoid it to stay on the safe side.
- Kratom may worsen the condition of users with early cardiac issues. It may also cause the heart rate of such people to increase.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1. What Are the Different Strains of Kratom?
Kratom strains can vary depending on their origin and the color of veins present in the leaves. So, on the basis of vein color and origin, the strains are divided into three main categories.
These are:
Red Vein Kratom
Red vein Kratom is more potent than green and white vein Kratom. Therefore, it has greater benefits.
These include:
- May enhance sleeping routine
- May help treat brain disorders
- May elevate mood by reducing stress
- May improve overall well-being of a person
Some common forms of red vein Kratom are Red Sumatra, Red Thai, and Pontianak Red Horn.
Green Vein Kratom
If you want to buy Kratom with similar characteristics but milder effects, green vein Kratom is the way to go.
Out of numerous benefits of green vein kratom, some are stated below:
- May enhance mood
- May boost morale and confidence
- May provides a better life quality
- May help relieve pain
- May reduce social anxiety
Some of the widely used green vein Kratom strains include Pontianak Greenhorn and Malaysian Green.
White Vein Kratom
White vein Kratom is the most popular among the other types. It has the following benefits:
- May boost energy level
- May work as a great painkiller to reduce the pain level
- May suppress depression and reduce anxiety
- May help in mental focus and clarity
Some common types of white vein Kratom include White Sumatra Kratom, White Thai Kratom, and White Vein Indo. There are some other not-so-commonly used types as well, namely yellow vein Kratom, Maeng da Kratom, and Bentuangie Kratom.
Different types of strains have different effects. Some of them may work gradually, but others may take some time to produce results.
Q2. Why Do People Opt for Kratom?
Kratom is an excellent alternative to opiate drugs. If you are looking to get rid of your body aches by using low-dosage opiate drugs, Kratom will work in your favor.
The two main components of Kratom include alkaloids mitragynine and 7-hydroxy mitragynine. Both of these work together to relieve pain. Moreover, Kratom may act as a sedative to boost energy levels, dull emotions, and release stress at a lower dosage.
A significant part of the population uses it due to the medicinal benefits in relieving pain, and the rest of the population uses it to reduce their depression or consumes it along with anti-anxiety medicines.
Q3. Is Kratom Safe to Use and Legal?
The legality of Kratom depends on the country of your residence. Kratom is 100% legal in the United States of America. However, if you reside in Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, and other European countries, Kratom might be illegal.
Based on your country, you can also seek assistance from the online Kratom vendors for further information. However, the vendors with a good reputation will not place your order or ship Kratom if it is prohibited in your country.
There are some reasons that make Kratom a popular debate. As per the research conducted by the EMCDDA, Kratom leaves contain around 40 alkaloids that make them a very powerful herb. The main benefits are relieving the pain and causing relaxation.
Kratom is not an opioid, but many researchers can find similar characteristics in both. Both of them help in reducing pain, relaxing the mind, and increasing energy levels.
However, it has not been proven if Kratom is safe to use or not. Even if it is safe, the potential interactions and quantity of dose to be taken are unknown. So, before taking any Kratom product, make sure to consider all of these factors to be on the safe side.
Q4. How Do I Find Good-Quality Kratom?
It is challenging to find Kratom, especially when there are so many options out there. However, if you are specific with what kind of Kratom you want, it can cut down some hard work for you.
Good-quality Kratom can be identified by looking at the maturity of a leaf, and it usually has different colors. For this purpose, the best way to find quality Kratom is by looking into its source.
In other words, the Kratom that comes from Bali and Malaysia are always better quality-wise. In short, the quality depends on what region the product was made in.
Conclusion
The question remains — which Kratom brand should you purchase from?
According to the reviews of loyal customers, Kats Botanicals is considered the best option. Their brand promises to produce natural and high-quality Kratom. Moreover, Kats Botanicals satisfies their customers by helping them deal with their health issues with lab-tested products.
While this brand is safe and certified, it has a variety of Kratom products. So now, you can include this Kratom in your daily healthy routine without having to worry about if it will suit you or not.
Kats Botanicals produces remarkable Kratom for alleviating pain and other health issues using natural remedies. Also, good news for all you environmentally-conscious consumers, this brand is sustainable. So, what is stopping you?
Lastly, if money becomes a barrier between you and your purchase of Kratom, then you should know this brand offers fantastic prices that are easily affordable.
However, if you decide to get your hands on this Kratom, it is better to do your research beforehand. Furthermore, keep an eye on its side effects and other precautions as well.
Now, the choice is all yours to make. Given the research we did for you above, it is now mainly your decision to choose what suits your body and needs the best. Once you figure out what works well for you, you can hop on the website and make a purchase. We hope this information helped you!