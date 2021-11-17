5 Best Places To Buy Discord Member Invites

If you’re looking for the best site to buy discord invites, then you’ve come to the right place.

Buying Discord member invites can be difficult, but after reading this article you’ll know exactly how to get them cheaply and safely!

We’ll outline the 5 top sites, as featured by The Investigative Journal, that sells them as well as the pros and cons of each one so that you have all of the information necessary before making your decision.

5 Best Places To Buy Discord Invites & Server Members

HypeFreaks

HypeFreaks is a Discord server members provider that has been in operation for several years and is well regarded in the community.

They’re recognized for providing excellent client service, rapid delivery times (usually within 12 hours), and an easy-to-use interface with a simple ordering process.

Here you can buy Discord members with real-looking profile’s which will count towards your invite count; as recorded by the tracking bot.

This site only accepts cryptocurrency, which is a disadvantage if you’re not familiar with it. The good news is that they offer some of the greatest prices on the market to make up for it.

Gramlike

Another popular Discord server invite and member provider is Gramlike.com.

The website is easy to use and provides a variety of bundle choices at an affordable price. They’re the quickest business on the market, with delivery times ranging from 8-16 hours; when compared to other vendors, who typically take several days to deliver.

They also provide PFPs that are genuine, making them the finest choice for boosting social proof on your Discord server. In general, it’s a safe and reliable marketplace for Discord server members.

Fiverr

Fiverr is a website that provides a variety of services. This site allows you to acquire Discord members and other goods, so it’s ideal for increasing the number of people on your server. Fiverr’s pricing is a touch higher than normal, making it unlikely to be the finest alternative for folks on a tight budget.

EpicNPC

EpicNPC is a gaming community that sells both in-game items and allows you to buy Discord members. Because the website is quite popular among gamers, it’s easy to locate someone who wants to make some additional money on the side to complete your purchase. The only disadvantage is that you’ll need to register for an account on the forum in order to communicate with the sellers.

GetMembers

GetMembers also offers cheap Discord invites and other gaming-related items for sale through its own marketplace. However, before purchasing from members, thoroughly examine the vendor’s ratings and past history. This is an essential step because it will help you avoid getting scammed by a dishonest seller!

Commonly Asked Questions About Buying Discord User Invites

What is the process of buying invites?

It’s simple to obtain Discord invites online. Simply provide your Discord link and wait for the members to be added to your server using your invite link after you’ve paid.

How much does it cost?

Invites are priced differently by each vendor, but on average, 100 Discord member invites will cost between $15 and $20 USD, while 500 Discord server members go for roughly $50. Naturally, the more people you buy, the lower each member will be.

How long does it take?

Discord users are generally available in one to two days. However, if you can find a good seller you might be able to get the members on your server within a day.