2021’s Best Seed Banks: Buy Cannabis Seeds from Reputable Brands That Ship to the U.S.
November 17, 2021
Due to the legalization of marijuana in so many states, growing your own marijuana is no longer a far-fetched idea. As marijuana rules become more relaxed, a growing number of cultivators emerge. If you want to grow your own marijuana, selecting the best online seed bank that ships internationally or to your suitable location is even more important. Reputable seed banks are businesses that keep a number of marijuana strains. So, every time you want to grow something new, you simply order quality marijuana seeds from one of them.
However, selecting the appropriate one will take a lot of time and work on your part. You may find more than ten companies claiming to be the greatest in the industry if you just search the internet. And, as you might assume, you cannot just trust any brand on the internet, as not all of them are committed to providing the greatest possible service to their clients.
They are mostly there to generate money by selling you low-quality seeds. So, to assist you, we have compiled a list of the best marijuana seed banks in this article, which not only protect your identity and ensure discreet shipment but also provide high-quality cannabis seeds in thousands of strains.
So, without taking up any more of your time, let us get straight into it.
List of Popular Marijuana Seed Banks of 2021
- MSNL: Overall Best & Editor’s Choice Seed Bank
- I Love Growing Marijuana: Best Marijuana Seeds with Germination Guarantee
- Ministry of Cannabis: Best for Multiple Cannabis Seeds & Strains
- Seedsman: Best for Feminized & Flowering Seeds
- The Vault: Best Seed Suppliers with Multiple Payment Options
#1. MSNL: Overall Best & Editor’s Choice Seed Bank
The MSNL seed bank’s beginnings are, to put it mildly, humble. The company began as no more than two friends with a passion for collecting the greatest quality strains and seeds they could find, all the way back in 1999. High-quality strains, which are obtained directly from Dutch breeders, are well-known to the company. Every order comes with complimentary seeds, and if you pay with Bitcoin, you will get a 15% discount on your order.
MSNL is the best cannabis seed bank noted for its high-quality seeds. This is largely due to the company’s close collaboration with top-rated Dutch breeders. As a result, you can now obtain quality cannabis seeds in a variety of strains.
This company’s shipping is usually quick, and it can take anywhere from six to ten days for your seeds to arrive. Because the seeds are supplied from the United Kingdom, you should find the company to be responsive. Also, it is more rapid than some closer companies.
MSNL is one of the best marijuana seed banks, with a diverse selection of strains from which to choose. Depending on your application, you can always find the correct strain.
There are also value packs available as part of their offerings. This is where you can obtain discounts based on the number of cannabis seeds you purchase. Paying is also straightforward because the company accepts debit cards, credit cards, and other multiple payment options.
Features
● User-Friendly Website
They offer one of the greatest, most structured, and user-friendly websites in the online cannabis seed industry, making it simple to browse their large collection of strains. The menu provides a variety of alternatives for visitors to arrange the website’s information, including the ability to search for items based on their nature, strain, and a variety of other characteristics, such as high CBD or value packs. Users can also browse the most popular strains on the internet if they are not sure what they want, or they can buy seeds in quantity as a wholesale purchase.
● Promotion and Sales
MSNL’s seed promos are among the best in the industry. They have a SALE section where you can get some fantastic offers as well as large savings. MSNL frequently offers a 25% discount or a buy one get one free offer.
When you buy one of their bargain marijuana seed packets, you may save even more money, and there are some fantastic classics, outdoors, and cheap seeds in this collection. MSNL also offers five seeds free of charge with every order. In addition, their feminized seeds are currently among the most affordable on the market.
Pros
- Free seeds with every order
- High-quality marijuana strains
- Product-specific value-added grow guides
- Thorough website
Cons
- No germination guarantee
- Shipping process is not discreet
#2. ILGM (I Love Growing Marijuana): Best Marijuana Seeds with Germination Guarantee
I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM) by Robert Bergman is a prominent online marijuana seed bank that sells 120 fem and auto seed packets of their strains. The ILGM website, which offers more than 500 growing articles and 200 grow instructions, is an excellent resource for new growers.
The pricing of ILGM is on the upper end of the scale, but they guarantee handpicked seeds for quality assurance. Their costs are 10 to 20% more than those of some seed banks. Also, when it comes to good customer service, ILGM is a clear winner.
They have a highly busy online forum where individuals may get help with marijuana planting, growing problems, and troubleshooting, and the founder, Robert Bergman, is quite active in responding to his customers’ questions. Customers will be relieved to learn that ILGM offers seed replacement if their inquiry reveals they are damaged.
Shipping to the U.S. is free, and all seeds purchased are guaranteed to germinate. It is a well-known and best seed bank with a positive reputation and excellent customer service. It also has a large selection of feminized and auto-flowering seeds.
Features
● Stealth Shipping
ILGM offers anonymous shipping, so no one but you and them will know what you have purchased or where it came from. Shipping is also free to any state in the United States, and ILGM ships every day, which is an extra perk. After ILGM receives your payment, shipments are usually sent out within two business days, although this depends on if they have enough of your preferred strain in stock.
If they do not, they will work as quickly as they can until they do. If you require it, you can also pick registered shipments for increased security. Furthermore, if your order is lost in the mail, ILGM will resend it to you at no additional cost.
● Germination Guarantee
The germination guarantee is one of ILGM’s distinguishing features. With this, you will receive your money back if your seeds do not grow. A money-back germination guarantee is not something that just any seed bank can offer; in fact, most openly state they do not offer any assurances at all.
The guarantee attests to the quality of the seeds, or at the very least to their trust in their quality. Their website owner, Robert Bergman, also handpicks their seeds. He has been cultivating marijuana for almost two decades, both at home and on a large scale. He employs this expertise to choose the best seeds for inclusion in the ILGM online catalog.
Pros
- Exceptional 24/7 customer assistance
- Unobtrusive packaging
- Quick and efficient shipping to the U.S. and Europe
- Allows farmers to interact in a community
- Hundreds of articles and step-by-step marijuana growing instructions
Cons
- Shipping to Canada and the United Kingdom is not permitted
- In comparison to other seed banks, seed prices are high
#3. Ministry of Cannabis: Best for Multiple Cannabis Seeds & Strains
MOC’s team has over 15 years of expertise in the sector and runs a tight ship. Here, the seed quality, shipping quickness, and customer service are all outstanding. This site might be right for you if you are new to buying marijuana seeds online in the U.K. This bank’s beginner’s guide to cannabis seeds and easy mix packs are designed to make selecting your first seeds as painless as possible. They even provide wholesale rates to wholesalers around the world, making it even easier to spread the green love.
Many clients compliment them on the quality of their cannabis seeds because they can choose only the highest-quality cannabis seeds from a variety of brands. This could be due to their extensive familiarity with the plant’s cultivation and breeding.
They also distribute seeds abroad, so you can order from them regardless of where you live. However, be cautious because they do have terms and conditions. So, to avoid future problems, make sure you read and comprehend them thoroughly.
The germination guarantee by MOC will be a big plus for producers wishing to plant marijuana lawfully, and this level of assurance is admirable. Also, MOC uses discreet packaging and billing for all of its orders, and free seeds and shipping are also included with qualifying purchases.
Furthermore, they have in-house breeders who are focused on generating entirely new strains, and the Ministry of Cannabis is well-known for introducing both standard and feminized auto-flowering varieties.
Features
● Reputation
The Ministry of Cannabis is largely considered to be one of the best seed banks in 2021. On their website, there are pages and pages of testimonials praising them for anything from excellent yield amounts to super-fast shipment speeds, and everything in between.
They are a seed breeder, which means they grow all of their own strains and only sell them in their store. They can ensure the highest-quality items every time because they have control over the products from the soil to the store, which is a fantastic thing for customers.
● Quality of Seeds
Their seed farmers are committed to offering the highest quality seed specimens of both classic and new strains to anyone who requests them. They are dead set on delivering consistent results, generation after generation, and improving on them whenever possible without jeopardizing any strain’s long-term viability. Also, customer satisfaction comes in a close second to product quality for this seed bank.
In addition, the Ministry of Cannabis offers a germination guarantee and thorough advice on how to plant and cultivate your seeds for the best outcomes on their website. It is clear from these details that the Ministry of Cannabis team is passionate about assisting its consumers in getting the finest outcomes possible from their seeds.
Pros
- Pay using several methods
- Provides a large selection of seeds
- Excellent customer service
- Discreet shipping
Cons
- Free shipping is not available on all orders
#4. Seedsman: Best for Feminized & Flowering Seeds
Seedsman is an online seed bank that sells a variety of cannabis seed strains. The company was well-known for its role in the legalization of marijuana in Canada and other countries. They began roughly 18 years ago and quickly gained popularity among breeders and seed farmers due to their high-quality products with few to no germination issues.
It is difficult to go wrong with Seedsman, as it is a leading seed bank with years of experience in developing the best seeds for customers. This seed bank has a large portfolio of top cannabis breeders compared to other seed banks that export to the United States. So, you may now rest assured you will always receive high-quality seeds.
You can acquire feminized seeds, auto-flowering cannabis seeds, and so much more thanks to the large number of licensed breeders who offer it. Some popular cannabis strains, such as Skunk, White Widow, Sour Diesel, and others, will still be available.
Another fantastic feature is their loyalty program, which allows you to collect points for various acts such as subscribing to their newsletter and leaving reviews. They also have a user-friendly website that supports European languages such as German, Spanish, French, and Italian.
Moreover, you have numerous payment alternatives to choose from when it comes to multiple payment methods. You can pay using traditional means as well as cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. Also, up to a 15% discount is available for Bitcoin users.
Features
● Strain Selection
Seedsman has a broad seed selection, which we appreciate. They have about 4,400 quality cannabis strains, and we are sure they are always adding to their collection. Are you unable to locate a specific strain in other seed banks? Then, why not give Seedsman a shot? Even the rarest strains of cannabis seeds are available from them.
Simultaneously, novice growers, professional growers, and even medicinal producers will have less difficulty finding seeds. You can search for your seed manually or by looking at different categories.
● Website and Customer Service
The website is simple to navigate, and the best part is that there are no irrelevant pop-up adverts. Instead, the site is visually appealing, and you can sort the seeds by strains, genetics, kinds, growing methods, growth qualities, and other factors such as high-THC. They also provide knowledge-based articles that may be of use to you with any questions you may have.
Those knowledge-based articles can also be used as reference materials to answer your questions before contacting their customer service department. If you need to contact them, you can find a phone support number for each nation on their website . You can also send an email to reach out to them. Seedsman reviews claim customers usually obtain responses in less than 24 hours.
Pros
- Discreet shipment
- Large assortment of strains
- Simple to use website
- Customers are rewarded with loyalty points and discounts
- High-end breeders will appreciate the variety of strains available
Cons
- Delivery fees are quite hefty
#5. The Vault: Best Seed Suppliers with Multiple Payment Options
The head office and marketing divisions of The Vault Cannabis Seed Store are headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland, but they also have warehouses in Spain for storage and dispatch operations. The Vault, which was founded in 2012, has developed to become one of the U.K.’s premier cannabis seed companies. Their website is currently one of the world’s largest cannabis seed banks.
They have over 100 reputable cannabis seed breeders registered, with over 3,000 strains to choose from, including some very unusual and sought-after varieties. There is a price match guarantee offered by The Vault Cannabis Seed Store, making them one of the most economical seed banks in the U.K.
They ship globally in ultra-discreet packaging, unlike many cannabis seed breeders who emblazon their logo on the outside of packages. They also provide a guaranteed delivery service so you may rest assured your order will be delivered on schedule.
They have a dedicated customer service team that can be reached via email, phone, mail, live chat, social media, and a contact form on their website. They also have a large presence on all of the major cannabis seed forums, where they actively assist the cannabis community.
The Vault is also very active in supporting changes in the U.K. and international cannabis legislation, and they attend, sponsor, and support events all over the world. They are more than just a company. They are a movement dedicated to working with the larger cannabis community to effect change, particularly in making medical marijuana available to all who require it.
Features
● Freebies
The Vault offers more freebies than other seed banks, including free seeds with every order in their unique and unrivaled ‘choose your own freebies’ section, where you may truly pick your favorite freebies from top breeders. The more money you spend, the more gifts you will receive. In addition to their freebies, they have a lot of promotions and special deals where you can earn even more free seeds based on what you buy.
● Payment Options
Payment can be made by credit/debit card, bank transfers, phone, check, postal order, Bitcoin, or cash at The Vault. Regardless of the method you use, no mention of the content of your order will appear on any statements or receipts. On your bank statement, transactions will simply be labeled as ‘The Vault.’
All major credit and debit cards are accepted at The Vault. So, simply select the appropriate option at the website’s checkout screen if you wish to pay by a card or bank transfer. You can use the contact form to notify them the payment has been completed once you have made a payment via bank transfer. Their bank account information can also be found on their payment options website.
Pros
- Over 100 well-known breeders’ seeds
- Huge assortment of strains available
- Fast delivery anywhere in the world
- Provides a variety of payment alternatives
- Discreet and secure packing
- Every order comes with free seeds
Cons
- More categories would make it easier for customers to identify seeds that fit their needs
What We Considered While Choosing the Best Seed Banks
While compiling this list, we conducted significant research. To make things easier for you, we have listed the factors we consider when evaluating the best marijuana seed banks below:
- Seed quality and variety
- If shipping is safe and discreet
- Options for payment
- Time spent in business
- Customer feedback and ratings
Factors to Consider While Choosing a Marijuana Seed Bank or Supplier
Are you unsure what to look for when purchasing marijuana seeds on the internet? Here are a few things to keep in mind while you choose.
Reputable Seller
When purchasing marijuana seeds online, you must first find a reputable provider. Many internet suppliers claim to have the greatest seeds at the best costs. However, you must do your research and look for good sellers in your neighborhood online. You can go to their websites and read customer reviews and feedback, as this allows you to find a supplier who offers high-quality products at reasonable prices. One of our top selections for the greatest online seed bank is I Love Growing Marijuana (ILGM).
Choose a Strain
The next step is to choose a strain, and individual growers and professional producers can now choose from a wide range of strains. When purchasing marijuana seeds, it is critical to select a strain variety based on your requirements and personal tastes. You may use the product labels to assist you in identifying the many sorts of strains that are available from online merchants.
Space Restrictions & Growing Requirements
Growing marijuana, of course, necessitates a sufficient amount of area to fully develop and cultivate. As a result, if you are a home or indoor grower, you should think about it ahead of time. For example, if you just have a small amount of space, indicas are a good choice, whereas sativas are better for large regions. This is because indica strains are known for being smaller and faster growing.
Additionally, breeders and internet seed banks can assist you in understanding the typical techniques for growing a specific strain in a good nurturing environment.
Good Genetics
You should get cannabis seeds with strong genetics, as this is a vital factor to consider to achieve an average yield. So, look for breeders who have seed banks with desirable characteristics. To help you reduce potential problems linked with ruined growth, it is best to purchase seeds with decent genetics. For example, inbred lines (IBLs) are thought to be the greatest seeds for producing numerous phenotypes.
Packaging & Delivery
When purchasing seeds online, it is prudent to compare the delivery times of each vendor in order to select the fastest one. Most online seed vendors, if they dispatch within 24 hours of consumer purchases, can take up to seven days to deliver the seeds to your door.
Some merchants are so efficient that they can deliver your seeds the same day you place your order. You should also think about the packaging so your seeds arrive in good condition. Proper packaging is also necessary so no one is interested in the contents of the package.
Payment Methods
Finally, choose a service that permits you to pay using your preferred way. Choose a merchant who allows you to pay with a secure debit or credit card. A competent vendor would constantly think of several payment alternatives to make the buying process easier for their clients.
Value and Transparency
A reputable weed seed bank will sell seeds that are cost-effective. So, do not be afraid to shop around to ensure you are receiving the best value possible. The companies included in the reviews on this page routinely provide high-quality seeds at a reasonable price and are transparent about their discreet shipping and return policies. If anything does not feel right when you are browsing at a seed site, reconsider.
Excellent Customer Service
Some sites will take advantage of clients and respond negatively to inquiries or criticism because weed seeds are typically in murky legal terrain. As a result, customer service that is responsive and honest is essential for a reputable seed seller.
Types of Marijuana Seeds to Buy Online
Marijuana or cannabis seeds are offered in three different varieties on the internet. Regular seeds, feminized seeds, and auto-flowering seeds are all available. These are not marijuana strains, but rather seed groups in general. There are different marijuana strains in each category. So, make an informed decision.
● Regular Seeds
Regular seeds will contain both male and female seeds. You must pay more attention to the growing of this sort of seed, especially if you want it to germinate. Male marijuana seeds fertilize female marijuana seeds, resulting in increased seed reproduction. If you want to have more seeds, this is a wonderful option. However, in most circumstances, you would likely prefer to see them flourish. If this is the case, you can identify male seeds and separate them from female seeds to prevent cross-pollination. You can also purchase various sorts of cannabis seeds online.
● Feminized Seeds
Feminized seeds are generally easier to develop and germinate. This is because male plants have previously been separated from their female counterparts. However, even if the males have been separated from the females, you should keep in mind that a few males may remain in the batch. If there are not any, stressing these female seeds may lead them to generate male seeds, which are also known as hermaphrodite plants.
Too much heat, irrigation challenges, and mechanical stress are just a few of the stressors that cause hermaphroditism, which can also occur in seeds with weak genetics, in addition to stress. As a result, growers like you should always pay attention to the behavior of your seeds.
● Auto-flowering Seeds
When compared to ordinary seeds and feminized seeds, auto-flowering seeds are a little different. You can pay less attention to the growth of this sort of seed if you choose it because the light does not have to be adjusted on top of the seeds.
Auto-flowering seeds are popular among beginner growers due to their ease of usage, easy-to-grow stealth qualities, and proclivity for growing indoors, making them quite convenient. Even so, in the right climate, you may put them outside all year. They will benefit from adjacent soil nutrients as well as UV rays, which will increase resin and potency.
3 Simple Ways to Germinate Your Growers Choice Seeds
The greatest germination method is the one that works for you, but normally, you will want something straightforward and natural. A common preferred method for germinating seeds is a 24-hour soak followed by soil germination, although you may prefer another method. Here are three simple methods for germinating seedlings.
● Germinate Seeds Directly in Soil
The most frequent and generally successful way of germinating marijuana seeds is to plant them in the soil where they will be grown. Because the tiny root is shielded by the soil, this strategy is ideal for ensuring early seeds have minimal interference. It is also the healthiest approach to growing marijuana plants.
If you are going to utilize soil, be sure you have the correct kind. Use a seed starter or potting soil that has been lightly fertilized. It should have a pH level of around 6. This sort of soil contains spores and minerals that aid the growth of new marijuana plants. Do not add nutrients, as the potting soil has adequate nutrients for the plant’s first two weeks of existence. If you apply any additional fertilizer, you risk nutritional overdosing and harming your seedlings.
● Germinate Seeds in Water
As previously stated, growing seeds in water is a common preferred method of seed starting. It may appear to be a bad idea because this method uses more water and light than is advised, but it works. It has also been discovered to be about 90% successful, and the secret is to not soak the seeds for too long. The seeds will usually show their tail within 24 to 48 hours, but you can leave them soaking for up to seven days without worry.
Water germination is beneficial because it ensures the correct quantity of moisture is present for seedlings to germinate. It can help shatter open the shell, pre-sprouting the plant right before your eyes if done for a brief length of time. Water germination speeds up the process by removing the need for the plant to push through the soil.
To do this, simply fill a glass halfway with tap water and let it sit at room temperature for a few hours to germinate. Do not include any nutrition, and watch for any changes after dropping two to three cannabis seeds into the water. Every other day, refill the glass with fresh water while keeping it at the same temperature.
● Germinate with Cotton Pads
Cotton pads or paper towels are another simple technique to germinate your seeds, as they help keep the seeds moist and protected, making it a popular method. While cotton pads are ideal for this procedure, you can also use cheap, non-porous paper towels. Use simple single-ply, as cloth-like paper towels may cause your roots to grow into the towel.
Place a few seeds between two cotton pads and damp with a plant sprayer to get them to germinate using cotton pads. Alternatively, you can place the seeds between two paper towels and store them between two plates under an upside-down dish or in a plastic bag.
Germinating this way, like germinating with water, has its drawbacks. You can damage sensitive roots while moving them to the soil if you are not careful, or the root could get tangled in the damp paper towel. Move fragile seedlings with your fingers or tweezers, and do not let the root grow too long before putting it in the soil.
FAQs: Cannabis Seed Banks
Q. Is it possible to cultivate a seed I found in a bag of weed?
It is hardly ideal to find a cannabis seed in your stash, but we have all been there. It still happens, though it is not as common as it previously was. When grinding down some flower, you could detect one, or you might see one explode, spark, and crackle from the heat of a lighted bowl. Bagseeds are what they are called, and whether or not you can grow them depends on where they came from.
Q. Is it safe to buy seeds?
There is no need to be concerned about law enforcement breaking down your door or anything like that. Your seeds are most likely to be lost or confiscated as the worst-case scenario. As a result, numerous websites provide insurance for your shipment. That means if something goes wrong with your shipment, they will refund your money or send you new seeds.
It is up to you if it is worthwhile, but it will primarily rely on the amount you are buying and your previous experiences with that bank. You can also look for a bank that provides discreet and fast shipping choices.
Q. What is the best way for me to pay seed banks?
You may be given a variety of payment alternatives, ranging from credit cards to cryptocurrency, which is also preferred and occasionally comes with a price reduction. Checks, e-checks, and even PayPal are accepted by selected businesses.
Q. What is a germination guarantee?
A germination guarantee is a guarantee from the top seed bank that a specified percentage of their seeds will germinate. The seed bank will either replace the seeds or refund your money if you do not have at least that many marijuana seeds sprouting.
However, a germination guarantee is not a blanket guarantee. Most seed banks have conditions attached to their guarantees to ensure the cannabis seeds are planted correctly, as plants that die due to user error will not be refunded or replaced.
Q. How can you stay away from scams?
The simplest way to do so is to read reviews carefully, especially on a reliable third-party site like Trustpilot. Do not just glance at the overall score, but read the reviews thoroughly to see what others have to say.
Some banks have been accused of sending out incorrect strains or selling seeds that rarely germinate. So, keep an eye out for people who are upset about either of those things, and look into their payment choices as well. You should be wary if they only accept money orders or non-refundable checks.
Q. What is the most secure method of paying for weed seeds?
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are the safest way to pay because there is no official record of you purchasing them, other than the cryptocurrency wallet provider’s data. In general, though, paying with cash or a money order is also safe.
Q. Is international or worldwide shipping available from all respectable seed banks?
No, because of COVID, some seed banks have temporarily suspended international shipment, while others chose to only send to the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand to avoid legal issues in nations with tougher cannabis legislation. Before you buy marijuana seeds online, be sure your cannabis seed bank ships to your nation.
Q. How do charges for cannabis seed banks appear?
Avoiding any odd charges on your bank or credit card account is an important part of stealth shipping. Almost none of the companies on this list will charge your card with their brand name or make any references to the contents of the package.
Q. What is the best marijuana seed for beginners?
Selecting auto-flowering seeds that are kinder in their growth cycle is crucial for the first time. Look for seeds with traits that allow for growth variances, especially because this is a challenging phase yet still produces great yields. Once you have mastered continuous farming, you can move on to more sensitive strains that demand precise or accurate farming models to yield the best results.
Conclusion: Which Is the Overall Best Seed Bank?
We hope this article has given you sufficient knowledge, ranging from how to germinate seeds to the factors to consider when selecting a seed bank.
We have included the best marijuana seed banks from across the world that offer the best seeds and will ensure your delivery arrives safely in the United States. Overall, we recommend MSNL because they not only offer a variety of payment choices but also supply high-quality marijuana strains and have a user-friendly website.