The New Direction of Soccer Games

Soccer is undoubtedly the most popular sport in the world. There is no argument whatsoever in terms of fandom since soccer is estimated to have 3.5 billion viewers around the world while figuring the top ten list of most played sports in every country audited. Soccer is also the most popular game in every continent with the exception of North America, and its biggest event the World Cup has averaged over 3 billion viewers – while, for comparison, the Super Bowl’s record was one hundred and fourteen million viewers.

With such outstanding numbers, and subsequently, a very large market soccer was a natural fit for the videogame industry. It is no surprise that the FIFA franchise is the highest-selling sports franchise in the world. That being said, soccer also offers developers and publishers countless opportunities to make money, apart from the yearly updates the sport also delivers Eurocup, and World Cup titles every even year.

Fortunately, or unfortunately, players have been given countless iterations of their beloved sport, which has saturated the market in a sense. Dominant franchises such as FIFA and Pro Evolution Soccer, have completely eradicated any other competitor and became, basically, the only two options for fans. While monopoly is fairly common in the sports genre, fans became hostages to the yearly releases which seldomly improved or changed up the genre enough to justify a purchase.

First-Half

It honestly isn’t surprising that soccer games would feel repetitive at their core since the game hasn’t changed. That means that fans have played dozens of titles that are marginally superior to their predecessors, with most improvements coming from new processing power, graphics, and of course their biggest selling point: roster updates. The market has also been divided into management simulators, arcade-centric games, and realism-centric games.

Similar to most games in recent memory, FIFA and Pro Evolution Soccer started relying heavily upon the online multiplayer aspect. The ranked matchmaking system, the team building fantasy cards, and microtransactions became the main focus of the games. The FIFA coins and cards became such a profitable business that a warehouse that mimicked crypto mining was discovered to be actually an Ultimate Card farming center.

Like it or not, soccer games have brought little to the table in terms of innovation, and it is becoming increasingly harder to justify a yearly subscription to get upgraded rosters and a new chance to grind until the next year. In an ever-evolving digital landscape where free-to-play titles, community content, and constant patches and updates are provided the genre is becoming outdated even quicker.

To top the discrepancies of the marketplace off, like other sports games, soccer titles are intertwined with the business aspect of the sport, which means that licensing plays a big role in realism and immersion. This means that EA as the dominant publisher holds the league titles, original team names, uniforms, official balls, and everything that is sanctioned by FIFA. This means that other parties would never reach the same realism as the FIFA titles, leaving purchase options up to personal preference.

In the World Cup 98’ era, it wasn’t uncommon to see outlandish plays, ultra-fast, unstoppable players who could score from anywhere very easily, those days are long gone. Soccer games have massively evolved in a technical aspect, meaning that passes, kicks, and overall physics of the current titles replicate the actual gameplay of the game. Players are now left with two options, as mentioned before play FIFA or Pro Evolution Soccer, and the choice boils down to the realism versus arcade feeling that those games provide.

Gamers that are pleased with a fast-paced, dribble-heavy, explosive, counter-attack-centered title will gravitate towards the Pro Evolution Soccer franchise. FIFA on the other hand provides a more tactical, teamplay-focused, play-developing style, that closely mimics the soccer style that became prevalent in 2016. Personal preference aside, both games have settled on their style, and became predictable on their yearly deliveries, while falling behind on industry trends – until now.

Second-Half

The most exciting development in recent events is the fact that Pro Evolution Soccer (Winning Eleven in Japan), has completely rebranded, and redesigned its game. As of winter of this year, Konami’s franchise will change from PES to eFootball, and the company has taken big steps into joining current gaming trends, as well as ushering in a new era of soccer games.

Konami’s decisions have elicited excitement from fans, and rightfully so, worst-case scenario shaking up the industry will force its main competitors to either match or improve upon their model. Mimicking the most successful titles of recent memory, eFootball will be a free-to-play title, with cross-platform integration. The title will be revamped in an entirely new engine, with new game modes and an entire overhaul, but it is the free-to-play transition that changes the industry.

A free-to-play model, that will allow for roster updates through patches, yearly improvements, battle-pass implementation, cross-play, as well as optional DLCs, is a direct attack to the yearly release model of soccer games. These things have become the industry’s benchmark for online games, but they were nowhere to be found in sports games. The news came as a welcome surprise as the announcements seem customer-centric and will benefit both Konami and EA fans in the long run.

This new model will obviously elicit a response from EA since now justifying a new purchase every year seems like an even more daunting task than ever before. Decisions made regarding the FIFA franchise will most likely affect all of EA’s sporting titles. The reshaping of an industry comes accompanied by competition, which inevitably leads to improvements and interesting changes, that ultimately benefit fans of the sport.

As Konami has the first-mover advantage in this market, it will also have the opportunity to establish itself as the leader of this new era. Their next moves can help acquire a new fan base, and attain the status as the dominant franchise in the soccer marketplace. On the other hand, Electronic Arts will have the chance to observe, adapt, and deliver competitive content. Whichever way the industry goes, after almost three decades of the same model, soccer fans have something to be excited about again.