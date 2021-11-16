Should Iowa Legalize Recreational Cannabis?

Benefits of legalizing recreational marijuana

As more state policymakers follow in the footsteps of cannabis leaders in California and Colorado and legalize recreational programs; they are finding numerous benefits not only for the health of their constituents but also for the state’s economic revenue.

Income and Labor

The legal marijuana industry is growing in profit, with the US set to exceed 24 billion in profit by 2024. There is no denying that the state’s which have legalized marijuana have used it for their economic gain. A study done by the IFC found over 81,000 jobs were created from the California cannabis industry. Creating new and innovative jobs is a great way to spark passion and motivation during a national labor shortage. In other research done by the RCG and marijuana economic policy group, Nevada is estimated to create over 41k jobs and bring in over 1.7 billion in labor income by 2024. New frontier is predicting up to 1 million new jobs created nationwide from the industry in 2025. So basically, the industry is growing whether Iowa lawmakers are on board or not, and the economic opportunities are ever-expanding. Not only will this create new jobs in dispensaries, cultivators, and cannabis education, but there will be tons of investment opportunities as well.

Tax Revenue

Not only will the legalization of this industry create thousands of new jobs for Iowa residents, but the tax revenue is also showing incredible benefits in states like Oregon and Colorado. In fact, over the past six years, Colorado has collected over 1.6 billion in tax dollars from its marijuana program. How states choose to invest this money is up to them, but this kind of revenue can be invested in schools, roads, and the general upkeep of Iowa communities.

Legal weed is regulated for safety.

One increasing problem with not having safe and legal cannabis markets is potentially hazardous toxins. When people buy marijuana off the street, there is no way of knowing if it has been laced with other drugs, filled with fungus & mold, or grown with pesticides. States which have legalized cannabis markets require hefty testing, safety requirements, and regulations of all their products. For example, Washington cannabis state laws require all products to contain labeling, including health warnings, quality assurance, and amount of THC.