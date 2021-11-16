Should Iowa Legalize Recreational Cannabis?
November 16, 2021
The rise in legalization of marijuana across the United States over recent years has led to medical marijuana programs now in 36 states, with 18 of them also having recreational use legal. Iowa in particular is a small, midwestern state that is often brought to light when political season rolls around. It will be an interesting year to see how policymakers in Iowa address the rise in a call for recreational marijuana. Iowa is currently one of the 36 states to have a medical program, although residents complain about narrow criteria, a difficult to navigate system and way too much paperwork to keep up with. With only about 5,000 registered patients in their medical program, many residents are tired of the inaccessibility compared to their state neighbor, Illinois. Which just recently legalized recreational marijuana in 2020 and has seen profound benefits.
Overall, Iowa lawmakers have been pretty resistant to changes in policies on marijuana. This may change though as a recent poll found over 3⁄4 of Iowan adults (54% to be exact) are in favor of recreational marijuana. This number has increased dramatically since 2013, when only 29% were in favor. Now is a better time than ever to legalize marijuana, not only for health purposes but to increase economic revenue after the toll Covid-19 has taken on some states. One Iowa resident, who lives on the border of neighboring state Illinois, says he has “not seen or heard of an increase in crime sprees or drug abuse”. Breaking the age-old myths that legalizing weed leads to criminal activity. There is actually increasing research continuing to come out backing up that legalizing marijuana can help decrease violent and drug related crimes. Iowa state lawmakers should take a good look at their neighbor and other states that have made the changes and hopped on the cannabis bandwagon. Which are proving first hand how legalizing recreational marijuana could benefit this state.
Benefits of legalizing recreational marijuana
As more state policymakers follow in the footsteps of cannabis leaders in California and Colorado and legalize recreational programs; they are finding numerous benefits not only for the health of their constituents but also for the state’s economic revenue.
Income and Labor
The legal marijuana industry is growing in profit, with the US set to exceed 24 billion in profit by 2024. There is no denying that the state’s which have legalized marijuana have used it for their economic gain. A study done by the IFC found over 81,000 jobs were created from the California cannabis industry. Creating new and innovative jobs is a great way to spark passion and motivation during a national labor shortage. In other research done by the RCG and marijuana economic policy group, Nevada is estimated to create over 41k jobs and bring in over 1.7 billion in labor income by 2024. New frontier is predicting up to 1 million new jobs created nationwide from the industry in 2025. So basically, the industry is growing whether Iowa lawmakers are on board or not, and the economic opportunities are ever-expanding. Not only will this create new jobs in dispensaries, cultivators, and cannabis education, but there will be tons of investment opportunities as well.
Tax Revenue
Not only will the legalization of this industry create thousands of new jobs for Iowa residents, but the tax revenue is also showing incredible benefits in states like Oregon and Colorado. In fact, over the past six years, Colorado has collected over 1.6 billion in tax dollars from its marijuana program. How states choose to invest this money is up to them, but this kind of revenue can be invested in schools, roads, and the general upkeep of Iowa communities.
Legal weed is regulated for safety.
One increasing problem with not having safe and legal cannabis markets is potentially hazardous toxins. When people buy marijuana off the street, there is no way of knowing if it has been laced with other drugs, filled with fungus & mold, or grown with pesticides. States which have legalized cannabis markets require hefty testing, safety requirements, and regulations of all their products. For example, Washington cannabis state laws require all products to contain labeling, including health warnings, quality assurance, and amount of THC.
Drop in crime related to black market cannabis products
While much of the fear-based propaganda that exists has people convinced crime will skyrocket if cannabis use becomes legal, this couldn’t be further from the truth. Most studies show no significant increase or decrease in violent community crimes related to the legalization of cannabis. Although in trafficking-related crime, data from the Department of US Border Patrol has found a decline in over a million pounds of marijuana being brought into the US over recent years. It’s pretty simple, really. When people are able to access safe and legal weed, the need for drug cartels and street gangs decreases.
Decreases teenage use
Another widespread fear of legalizing marijuana is how it will affect our youth. Of course, this is a valid concern, but research shows that the rates of marijuana use are actually falling in teenagers, despite legalization efforts. In fact, in just two years after marijuana was legalized in Colorado, use between the ages of 12-17 were found to drop by 12%. This may be in part because when marijuana use is legalized and destigmatized, teens may feel less compelled to try it.
Online Smoke Shops Surge
World of Bongs and the entire cannabis community in general are hoping Iowan policymakers will hear the rise in the call for this movement and legalize the use of recreational marijuana. In time, hopefully, they will see how it will bring great economic revenue to their state, promote their constituents’ health while also decreasing issues related to crime.