From cadet to Heartlander: The story of goalkeeper Trevin Kozlowski

The 24-year-old graduated from the United States Military Academy and is deferring his active-duty service to play professional hockey.

Iowa goalie Trevin Kozlowski wipes sweat off his forehead during a hockey game between the Iowa Heartlanders and Indy Fuel at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Kozlowski had 26 saves. Iowa won 5-3.

Trevin Kozlowski lived two very different lives when he was in college. During hockey season, Kozlowski played goaltender at ice rinks. In the offseason, Kozlowski focused on his duties as a cadet at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.

“During the academic year, when you’re in-season playing hockey, I’m taking 24 credits and stuff like that,” Kozlowski said. “[I’m] trying to stay on top of my schoolwork while also dealing with the military rigors. Then, obviously, the hockey on top of it. It’s a lot to juggle, but I feel like it’s helped shape me into not only a better person, but a better hockey player.”

Kozlowski is from Santa Clara, California, and he visited West Point for the first time when he was a junior in high school. When he checked out the United States Military Academy as a teenager, Kozlowski learned about the history and tradition of its campus.

The institution’s past, coupled with the post-graduation opportunities it gives its students, convinced Kozlowski to enroll there.

Kozlowski, who is now 24 years old, graduated from the United States Military Academy in 2021. Kozlowski would have entered the Army as a second lieutenant upon graduation — most military academies require five years of active-duty service from their enrollees after graduation — but in November 2019, then-U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper issued a memo that allowed athletes that played at military academies to delay their active-duty service commitments to pursue careers in professional sports post-graduation.

So, Kozlowski signed a tryout agreement with the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild in May. Had he not signed the contract to play professionally with the Wild, Kozlowski would’ve been headed to Fort Benning in Georgia.

RELATED: Floridians making difference for Iowa Heartlanders

Kozlowski’s deal with the Wild allows him to play for the Iowa Heartlanders in Coralville, the Wild’s ECHL affiliate.

“I still keep in contact with my classmates that were on the hockey team, and they’re sending me videos of them at 3 o’clock in the morning running around in the woods, barely any sleep, barely any food,” said Kozlowski, who is now enlisted as an E-4 Specialist in the Army Reserves. “So, I’m very humble to be able to keep playing hockey every day and even days where I’m getting bagged, I’m just thankful that I get to keep playing hockey, and I’ll keep working, climbing the ladder.”

“Trevin’s Tickets” is a new initiative the Heartlanders announced on Nov. 11. Kozlowski will give his two complementary tickets to each Heartlanders home game this season to active or retired military members.

Those that are selected to receive “Trevin’s Tickets” will have an opportunity to meet Kozlowski after Heartlanders home games. The Heartlanders will host their Military Appreciation Night on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

Though it’s tough with current COVID-19 policies, Kozlowski said he is attempting to go to the Iowa City Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center to spend time with former military service members. He also wants to sit down with young men and women at recruiting stations to explain his military story.

“Just trying to advocate for the Army,” Kozlowski said. “It’s a great path. Everybody that I’ve graduated with and other people that I’ve grown up with as friends that have enlisted in the Army or commissioned as officers in the Army, they wouldn’t trade their experience for a thing. So, it’s a good career path and I’m excited to help any way that I can.”