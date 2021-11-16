Film: Mom: Iowa City Mothers on Pandemic Parenthood
Dr. Natalie Fixmer-Oraiz, author of Homeland Maternity: US Security Culture and the New Reproductive Regime, says motherhood in the US goes completely unsupported and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated this issue. For some mothers in Iowa City, this has meant pulling away from professional obligations, taking on more traditional gender roles, and becoming confined to their homes with no real break from parental duties.
