Looking at Iowa football bowl projections after Week 11

Outlets around the country are predicting which bowl game the Hawkeyes will be participating in this postseason.

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Goodson rushed for 59 yards on 18 carries.The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers 27-22.

There is still over a month until the Iowa football team will go bowling, but that hasn’t stopped publications around the country from trying to figure out which bowl game the Hawkeyes will participate in this winter.

Iowa is 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the Big Ten through 10 games and just beat Minnesota, 27-22, at Kinnick Stadium over the weekend.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Hawkeyes are tied atop the Big Ten West with Wisconsin. The Badgers own a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Hawkeyes after beating them in Madison on Oct. 30. If Wisconsin wins its final two games against Nebraska and Minnesota, it will represent the West in the Big Ten Championship Game. If the Badgers slip up and the Hawkeyes defeat both Illinois and Nebraska over the next two weeks, head coach Kirk Ferentz’s team will head to Indianapolis.

A lot can change over the next few weeks for the Hawkeyes as far as which bowl game they go to. But, as of this week, here are where they are being projected to play — as well as who they are being projected to play against — in the postseason.

Citrus Bowl

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm, ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura, Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan, and College Football News all projected this week that Iowa will play in the Citrus Bowl.

College Football News predicted Iowa would play Mississippi State (6-4) in the Jan. 1 game, while the three others said that the Hawkeyes would face off against Texas A&M (7-3). The Citrus Bowl features a Big Ten opponent against an SEC opponent every year.

The last time Iowa participated in this Orlando, Florida, bowl was on Jan. 1, 2005, when it was known as the Capitol One Bowl. Iowa quarterback Drew Tate fired off a game-winning 56-yard touchdown pass to receiver Warren Holloway to defeat the defending-champion LSU Tigers, at the time coached by Nick Saban, in that game.

Outback Bowl

There’s no place like home.

247 Sports’ Brad Crawford and ESPN’s Mark Schlabach have Iowa going to the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 1. It would mark the seventh time in 23 seasons under Ferentz that the Hawkeyes would go to the Outback Bowl. Iowa is 3-3 in the bowl under Ferentz. The last time Iowa played in the Outback Bowl, it defeated Mississippi State, 27-22, on Jan. 1, 2019.

Crawford projects Iowa will play Texas A&M in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, while Schlabach has the Hawkeyes taking on Kentucky (7-3). The Outback Bowl also features a Big Ten team against an SEC team.

If Iowa were to play Kentucky, it would go against Wildcat head coach Mark Stoops, who played defensive back for the Hawkeyes from 1986-88 under Hayden Fry. Stoops later served as a graduate assistant under Fry.

Las Vegas Bowl

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network and USA Today’s Erick Smith have the Hawkeyes playing in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30. McMurphy has Iowa playing against Arizona State (7-3) and lists the Sun Devils as an early 3.5-point favorite, while Smith has Iowa playing Oregon State (6-4).

Iowa has never participated in the Las Vegas Bowl, which features a Big Ten-Pac-12 matchup.

Music City Bowl

Now this would be poetic.

Iowa was supposed to participate in the Music City Bowl last year against Missouri, but the game was canceled after the Tigers pulled out of the game with a COVID-19 outbreak. Connor Zimmerlee of Sports Illustrated projected the bowl landing spots of every Big Ten team and had Iowa facing Arkansas (7-3) in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30.

This bowl features a matchup between a Big Ten and SEC team.