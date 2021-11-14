On the Record: Nov. 12, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” guest host and producer Meg Doster sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

News reporter Sam Knupp discusses his story on a bar in Iowa City rebranding as a comedy arcade bar. The Yacht Club, now called Joystick, has a wide variety of classic arcade games and will host comedy shows throughout the year. Finally, news reporter Natasha Keicher talks about her story on a University of Iowa professor’s plan to get Iowa carbon-free by 2040.

Guest hosted and edited by Meg Doster.