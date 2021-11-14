Iowa football team ranked No. 18 in Week 12 Associated Press Poll
November 14, 2021
The Iowa football team is ranked No. 18 in the Week 12 Associated Press poll after defeating Minnesota, 27-22, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.
The Hawkeyes moved up one spot from last week’s poll. Georgia remains the unanimous No. 1 in the poll. Alabama, Cincinnati, Oregon, and Ohio State round out the top five. Iowa was No. 20 in last week’s College Football Playoff poll. The new CFP rankings come out on Tuesday.
Check out the full AP poll for this week below.
POLL ALERT: Alabama jumps Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia in AP Top 25; Sooners slip 8 spots to No. 12 after 1st loss.
— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) November 14, 2021