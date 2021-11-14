Iowa football team ranked No. 18 in Week 12 Associated Press Poll

The Hawkeyes moved up one spot in this week’s AP poll after beating Minnesota, 27-22, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla hands the ball off to running back Tyler Goodson during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Goodson rushed for 59 yards on 18 carries.The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers 27-22.

The Iowa football team is ranked No. 18 in the Week 12 Associated Press poll after defeating Minnesota, 27-22, at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes moved up one spot from last week’s poll. Georgia remains the unanimous No. 1 in the poll. Alabama, Cincinnati, Oregon, and Ohio State round out the top five. Iowa was No. 20 in last week’s College Football Playoff poll. The new CFP rankings come out on Tuesday.

Check out the full AP poll for this week below.