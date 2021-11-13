Watch: Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson evades tacklers for touchdown

The Hawkeyes lead the Gophers, 24-16, with 12:49 remaining in the game.

Jerod Ringwald

The Hawkeyes and Gophers line up for a field goal attempt during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
November 13, 2021

Minnesota’s defenders thought they had tackled Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson. They hadn’t.

The freshman pass catcher hauled in a wide receiver screen on the left side of the field that appeared to have been well-defended by the Gopher defense. But then Johnson broke through a pair of tackles for a 27-yard touchdown that puts Iowa up 24-16 with 12:49 remaining in the game.

Watch the touchdown play below.

