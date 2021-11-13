Watch: Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson evades tacklers for touchdown
The Hawkeyes lead the Gophers, 24-16, with 12:49 remaining in the game.
November 13, 2021
Minnesota’s defenders thought they had tackled Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson. They hadn’t.
The freshman pass catcher hauled in a wide receiver screen on the left side of the field that appeared to have been well-defended by the Gopher defense. But then Johnson broke through a pair of tackles for a 27-yard touchdown that puts Iowa up 24-16 with 12:49 remaining in the game.
Watch the touchdown play below.
How did Keagan Johnson get out of that!? 🤯@HawkeyeFootball | @_keaganj pic.twitter.com/b1Sx8DEfR8
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2021