Iowa Heartlanders record second win of season at Xtream Arena

The Heartlanders took down the Indy Fuel, 5-3, on Friday night.

Iowa forward Kaid Oliver advances the puck during a hockey game between the Iowa Heartlanders and Indy Fuel at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Oliver scored once and had one assist.

The Iowa Heartlanders defeated the Indy Fuel, 5-3, at Xtream Arena in Coralville Friday night.

Forward Jonathan Desbiens opened up the scoring for the Heartlanders with a goal 13:18 into period one. He was assisted by his fellow forwards, Ben Sokay and Kaid Oliver.

Initially, Desbiens’ goal was reviewed. Friday’s officials ultimately upheld Desbiens’ score after some deliberation.

Desbiens’ goal was the only one scored in the first period. The Heatlanders outshot the Fuel, 9-3, in Friday’s opening frame.

After a slow opening period, a flurry of goals were scored in the second. The Heartlanders and Fuel scored three times each.

At one point, the Heartlanders’ lead swelled to 3-1. By the time the second period ended, however, the Heartlanders narrowly led the Fuel, 4-3. Each team had fired 20 shots in 40 minutes of action.

Scoring was limited in the third period, just like it was in the first. Only one goal was registered during the frame. Iowa forward Cole Stallard flipped the puck in the back of the net at the 18:30 mark in the third period.

Stallard’s goal gave the Heartlanders a two-score cushion in Friday’s game. Ultimately, Iowa held its padded lead and shut out the Fuel in the third period to win the game.

BIG PICTURE

Friday’s win was the Heartlanders’ second of the season — their first since the season-opener against the Kansas City Mavericks on Oct. 22.

The five-goal offensive output was promising to head coach Gerry Fleming.

“There’s a lot of things we can build on for Sunday,” Fleming said following the win.

The Heartlanders also drew in 1,907 spectators for the victory, the most since Iowa’s opening night — when Xtream Arena housed 4,017 fans.

OLIVER’S FIRST PRO GOAL

Heartlander forward Kaid Oliver scored his first professional hockey goal in Friday’s game.

The left-handed shooter found the back of the net midway through the second period.

“It was pretty cool,” Oliver said postgame. “It’s more important to get the team points tonight… the goal was just a cherry on top.”

PENALTY WOES

The Heartlanders spent more time in the penalty box than they would’ve liked in Friday’s game.

“Some penalties took our momentum away,” Fleming said.

There were a combined 36 minutes spent in the penalty box on Friday — 18 minutes per team.

UP NEXT

The Heartlanders will host the Kalamazoo Wings this Sunday at 3 p.m. at Xtream Arena to finish off the two-game homestand.

The Wings are currently 3-3-0, fifth place in the ECHL’s Central Division. The Heartlanders are 2-6-1, seventh place in the Central.