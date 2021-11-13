Iowa Heartlanders’ defense clutch in 5-3 victory over Indy Fuel

Walleye forward Brett Boeing attempts to get by Heartlander defenseman Fedor Gordeev during a hockey game between the Iowa Heartlanders and the Toledo Walleye at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Friday, Oct. 30, 2021. The Walleye won against the Heartlanders 10-1.

Heartlanders goaltender Trevin Kozlowski earned the first professional win of his career after surrendering the fewest goals in Iowa Heartlanders history on Friday night.

The 24-year-old from Santa Clarita, California, saved 26 of the 29 shots against him as the Heartlanders defeated the Indy Fuel, 5-3, at Xtream Arena in the ninth game of the season. The Heartlanders’ record moved to 2-6-1 in 2021-22.

When the Fuel game rushing toward him, Kozlowski used his positioning to impede the puck’s progress to the goal.

“[Kozlowski] came up with some big saves when we did have some breakdown,” Heartlanders head coach Gerry Fleming said. “So, it was good to see him get his first win.”

Kozlowski and the Heartlander defense also often had to play shorthanded as Iowa allowed seven power play opportunities to the Fuel.

“I think guys are stepping up even when we get sloppy on the penalty kill,” forward Kris Bennett said. “A little bit running around guys, you’re willing to sacrifice your bodies and block shots. I think we had a lot of block shots from a lot of d-men tonight, and guys were sacrificing to keep the puck out of the net.”

The seven power plays were the most the Heartlanders have allowed all season, but their power play kill proved strong. The Heartlanders only allowed one goal in power play on Friday night.

Through forfeiting goals on power plays isn’t a big concern for the Heartlanders, defense in general has been an issue for the club.

Iowa has successfully killed 20-of-24 power plays, but the Heartlanders have allowed 45 goals in eight games.

Kozlowki, who joined the Heartlanders on Nov. 2 from the Iowa Wild, started two games on Nov. 4 and 7. The goaltender allowed 11 goals on 72 shots.

But on Friday night, defensemen such as Fedor Gordeev, Jeff Solow, and Adrien Beraldo were playing the puck and hindering the opposing skaters well.

“I think everybody had the same mindset,” forward Kaid Oliver said. “We’ve had a tough last weekend and we knew we had to come out and answer. We’d worked on that in practice this week and we just made sure that was a focus of ours, is just be good everywhere on the ice and do our job.”

The Heartlanders also received back an important defenseman Tuesday in Riese Zmolek. The 25-year-old started the season in Coralville but was recalled to the Iowa Wild on Oct. 28

Zmolek was named an alternate captain Thursday — one of the first in club history along with defenseman Jake Linhart. The left-handed shooter recorded one shot Friday.

The Heartlanders will have a quick turnaround for their next game as they face the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Xtream Arena.

But the Heartlanders’ five-day break this week was a needed rest for the club.

“I think the lineup has definitely gotten deeper,” Bennett said. “And then we had all week this week, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday practice to reset and regroup for this weekend. I think it was just a lot of positive energy heading into the game and we were ready to go.”