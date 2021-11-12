Keegan Murray’s career-high 25 points leads Iowa to win over Kansas City

The Hawkeyes improved to 2-0 on the season with their 89-57 win over the Roos at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray jumps up for a layup during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Missouri-Kansas City at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Jerod Ringwald/The Daily Iowan)

A clock malfunction less than 20 seconds into the Iowa men’s basketball team’s 89-57 win over Kansas City on Friday was about the only thing capable of keeping the Hawkeyes from adding points to the scoreboard in their second win of the 2021-22 season.

Sophomore forward Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes with a career-high 25 points in their 32-point win, while also tallying four rebounds and three steals to move Iowa to 2-0. Senior guard Jordan Bohannon (13 points) and sophomore forward Patrick McCaffery (10) also scored in double figures for Iowa.

“I have great confidence in myself as a player,” Murray said postgame. “Anytime I step on the court, I feel like I’m the best player on the court. That’s just the mindset I have going into games.”

Murray went to the bench with two fouls with 4:39 remaining in the first half, and the Roos quickly cut the Hawkeye lead to four points. Then the Hawkeyes pulled away.

A 10-0 Iowa run had the Hawkeyes leading 37-23 at the break, and a 21-2 Hawkeye run made any comeback hopes for the Roos unrealistic. Iowa shot 52 percent from the field compared to Kansas City’s 41 percent.

The Hawkeyes outscored the Roos, 25-4, in points off turnovers. Kansas City committed 17 turnovers on the night. Iowa committed eight of them.

The Roos dropped to 0-2 on the season with the loss.

Iowa has now won 72 of its last 77 nonconference home games dating back to 2012.

“I knew what this game would be,” McCaffery said. “… They really defend. I thought this was going to be a real challenge for us, and it was. Hopefully we learn from it, see our mistakes, and get ready for Tuesday.”

Bohannon approaching 3-point record

Bohannon entered Friday’s game needing only four 3-pointers to tie the Big Ten men’s basketball record for most shots from beyond the arc in a career. The sixth-year senior from Marion, Iowa, will need to wait a little longer.

Iowa’s all-time leader in 3-pointers hit three shots from deep against Kansas City.

Bohannon now sits one shot back of former Ohio State sharpshooter Jon Diebler’s mark (374 made 3-pointers).

Rebraca dominates on the boards

North Dakota transfer and new starter Filip Rebraca corralled 13 rebounds in his second regular season game in an Iowa uniform, leading all players. The Serbian senior was close to recording his first double-double as a Hawkeye, scoring nine points on four-of-five shooting. Rebraca, standing at 6-foot-9, considers himself slightly undersized for a post player. But that doesn’t stop him from going after rebounds.

“It just kind of comes naturally,” Rebraca said of his rebounding ability. “I just kind of know where the ball is going. I get in the right position.”

Rebraca only played 10 minutes in the second half after the Hawkeyes took firm control of the game. He also recorded a steal and a block on the night.

“He’s a veteran guy who really knows how to play,” McCaffery said. “He competes, he’s physical, but he’s versatile. He fits our style. He really understands the game.”

Up next

Iowa returns to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to take on North Carolina Central on Nov. 16. The Eagles are 0-1 this season, having lost to Richmond to open the season, and will play Memphis on Saturday before traveling to Iowa City next week.

The matchup between the Hawkeyes and the Eagles is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. and will air on the Big Ten Network.