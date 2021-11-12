Do you want to play at the online casino? Watch out for these risks!

Not a day goes by without seeing an ad on the Internet to register for online casinos. They’ve really been all the rage in recent years, and more and more of them are offering their services online just to maybe save some money. The winnings are generally more attractive than physical casinos, because their operating costs are obviously lower: no need for real dealers, no need for premises, just a website and servers behind it.

What is there in a casino?

If you’ve never been to a real casino or an online casino site, here’s what you can find there:

Poker

Blackjack

Slot machines

Roulette

And many others…

However, playing at an online casino can be dangerous for your finances … Like all gambling, in fact.

To avoid risks and play in a safe way, here are some tips from my own experience.

And yes… I tried online casinos about ten years ago… I even won some money for a short time… only to lose it all!

These are games of chance

There are indeed tips and tricks in every game to maximize your winnings: for example, going to a slot machine when it has not given a jackpot for a long time. However, except in a pinch of poker, these are all games of chance (except poker where with good strategy you can really win big). Some strategies allow you to increase your winning percentages, but you will never be able to win 100% of the games (or even 60% probably). So keep this in mind and don’t bet all your money.

Know your opponent

Your opponent is the casino. And the casino’s goal, of course, is to win. Whether it is a physical casino or an online casino, they are designed to always win over the long term. This is called the payout rate and it is always less than 100%. For example, for online casinos it is between 94% and 99%. This means that if you bet 100 dollars, on average you will come away with an amount between 94 and 99 dollars – the casino therefore keeps between 1 and 6 dollars. Do you think casinos are robbing you? They are businesses and therefore they have to make a profit.

False 100% winning systems

On the Internet you will find many miraculous systems that supposedly allow you to win every time at roulette or blackjack. For example, in the case of roulette, there is the martingale. This system consists of betting on a color until the ball thrown falls on that color. It is necessary to bet a higher sum with each throw, to recover the sums bet previously. The problem is that casinos are aware of this technique and limit your possibilities of applying it, for example by limiting your maximum bets or by starting almost impossible series. So do not rely on these miracle solutions.

