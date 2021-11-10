Step by step guide how to Buy Crypto in New Zealand

Digital currencies are high-risk, speculative assets that work in a different way than conventional investments. Investments should only be made with money you can afford to lose, and you should utilize platforms established in New Zealand to provide some protection. When it comes to buying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in New Zealand, it might not be difficult. Many prominent cryptocurrency exchanges do not take New Zealand Dollars as payment for their services. However, Buy Crypto in NZ there are some guideline or strategies for buyer.

Is Cryptocurrency acceptable in New Zealand?

The International Revenue Agency (IRD) does not recognize cryptocurrencies as legal money for tax purposes. As a result, companies are required by law to accept it as a form of payment. As if you were a shareholder in a publicly-traded firm, you would own bitcoin. Cryptocurrencies are challenging for governments to control since they cannot determine who owns what due to their storage system’s nature. Regulations in this area are still under development; nevertheless, they will grow more specific over time.

Strategies of buying Crypto in the easiest way

Create a Bitcoin wallet to store your Cryptocurrency

Receive, store, and transmit your Bitcoins via a wallet. The good news is that there are several wallets that you can install and run for free on any device. The wallet is also accessible for iPhone, Android, Microsoft, and Macintosh platforms.

Get Exodus on your selected device and start playing. Get started with Exodus by clicking the Get Started button on the app. Your wallet will be set up for you automatically. Take a look at the Bitcoin wallet on your computer. Using the right-hand side of the screen, click on the Receive button. Both a QR code and a string of numbers and letters will appear in your Bitcoin wallet address. Like bank account details, your Bitcoin address may be shared with others so they can transfer funds to you.

Register with a stock exchange or a broker

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may be exchanged into New Zealand dollars at an exchange or broker. First, you must open an account with a broker or exchange and undergo an ID verification process.

There are, however, procedures for Easy Crypto, a New Zealand-based broker and, in my view, the most user-friendly option for Kiwis to purchase Bitcoin. Clients in Australia and South Africa are also supported by the company. Take a look at the Easy Crypto website. To create an account, just click the Create Account button. Sign in using the way that works best for you. Fill out the necessary information (name, phone, etc.).

Check your identity with Origin ID if you have a genuine New Zealand driver’s license or passport. Manual verification may be necessary if this is the case. All exchanges, including Easy Crypto, are required by law to conduct ID checks as part of their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing procedures. To buy Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, you must first complete the authentication process.

Buying Bitcoin after signing up

You may now purchase Bitcoin and have it transferred to your wallet. I’ll go through the steps all over again at Easy Crypto. Enter the desired purchase amount in Bitcoin. For everyone to give it a whirl, the minimum purchase amount is NZD 100. Click the Buy Now button. Make sure the wallet address you supplied here is the same as the wallet address you use. Your purchase will be completed, and you will be sent a confirmation email once payment has been received. As soon as you have received the Bitcoin, it will be deposited into your wallet.

Your Bitcoin wallet address may vary when you receive a Bitcoin payment, based on the wallets you use. However, you will still be able to receive transactions at your old address.

Maintain the security of your Crypto

Some precautions must be taken to protect your Bitcoins if your mobile device is lost or stolen. Go to the Exodus wallet’s profile page. Afterward, go over your security settings.

Decide on a resiliency phrase. There are a few things to keep in mind before revealing your recovery phrase. So, don’t give away your wallet’s key with this charming phrase. Keep an eye out for anybody who may be able to see your phone or tablet, and don’t capture screenshots or send them through email or messaging applications.