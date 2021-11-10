Best THC Cartridges: Buy Pre-Filled THC Oil Carts & Weed Pens in 2021
November 10, 2021
With life becoming increasingly complicated, it’s only human for us to want to take a break, get away from the rigmarole of life, and unwind. For many of us, consuming cannabis or cannabinoid products is a great way to elevate ourselves up from the cesspool of stress, anxiety, depression, or even graver burdens of life. One of the more in-demand cannabinoid products is THC vape cartridges, especially among the youth due to the hip or stylish image associated with vaping. This method has the health benefits of cannabis, comes in various palatable flavors, has stylish looks, and won’t make others uncomfortable in your presence.
For such a plethora of reasons, THC vape cartridges are becoming increasingly popular among both cannabis enthusiasts and beginners due to their ease of use, portability, and functionality. Hemp-based THC vape cartridges, pre-filled with pure and clean delta-8 extracts, don’t pose any side effects like marijuana does. Besides, they offer as good an experience, if not better, than marijuana for all kinds of consumers.
THC vape cartridges are glass vials containing cannabinoid oil. Vaping is a convenient and direct consumption of the atomized form of liquid cannabis. Simply attach a vape cart with a battery, and you are good to go.
With vaping becoming more in vogue, the market has become saturated with a deluge of THC vaping products. While these brands are vying for customers with promises of purity, quality, affordability, and ease of use, few actually deliver. So instead of having you trudging through an ocean of products, we have made your life easier by presenting you with the top five THC vape brands in the market.
Our List Of The Top Five THC Vaping Cartridges:
#1. Exhale Wellness – Best Delta-8 Carts & THC Vape Pens Overall
#2. BudPop – Strongest Delta-8 Weed Carts With Exotic Flavors
#3. Delta ExtraX – Popular Delta-8 Concentrate Marijuana Carts
#4. Diamond CBD – Strongest Delta-8 Vape Cartridge
#5. 3Chi – Legal Weed Carts & Vape Pens Online
#1. Exhale Wellness – Best Delta-8 Carts & THC Vape Pens Overall
We are starting the list with the reigning champion of THC cartridges: Exhale Wellness. The company is at the top of our list because of its potent yet all-natural ingredients and smooth-tasting vape cartridges.
This brand’s image has skyrocketed as the premier THC vaping manufacturer. Exhale strives to provide customers with high-quality cannabis products without additives to ensure their complete satisfaction.
The company is committed to providing customers with high-quality and diverse products, focusing on well-being, health, and a positive attitude towards the benefits of holistically-used cannabis products. Reliability is the foundation of reputation in the delta-8 market.
Exhale provides customers with high-quality and safe products. They ensure that all their products are tested in third-party laboratories and post the results of these tests on their website. This shows that they are trustworthy and transparent to users.
Highlights
This company sources all of its hemp from Colorado. Their 900ml vape cartridges contain no more than 0.3% THC, which is the U.S. federal limit.
Exhale Wellness combines nutritious superfoods with high-quality hemp extracts to create all-natural, organic, and vegan products. None of their products contain artificial colors or flavors.
With years of experience in organic food production, Exhale strives only to sell organic and herbal hemp products. All of their products are vegan, non-GMO, non-dairy, and gluten-free.
Exhale Wellness vape carts come in ten excellent strains, including Pineapple Express, Gorilla Glue, Sour Diesel, and Fruity Cereal. The taste is delicious and smooth, which will bring you an unforgettable experience.
Pros
- Uses an efficient CO2 extraction process
- Third-party lab tested
- 100% natural
- Vegan-friendly
- No additives
Cons
- Available online only
Consumer Experience
After diligently going through various customer reviews, we found that Exhale’s customer base was aptly impressed with the company’s market-leading products. Feedback ranged from how impressed customers were with the quality of the product to how it helped them relax and overcome stress, anxiety, and depression. Users were also happy with the level of transparency that Exhale shares with its customer base.
Customer Policy
- 24/7 customer support
- 30-day return policy
- Easy exchange and return policy
- Fast shipping on all orders
- Subscription plans available
#2. BudPop – Strongest Delta-8 Weed Carts With Exotic Flavors
BudPop was established by a group of young THC enthusiasts who sought a natural alternative to synthetic THC. Staying true to that goal and manufacturing some top-shelf hemp-based THC vape carts have skyrocketed the young company to the number two spot.
BudPop provides a wide range of high-quality products. While it’s our number two brand, we predict it will soon become a market leader. BudPop also provides commendable customer support. This company processes orders within 48 hours and offers free shipping on some orders.
The brand uses organic, Colorado-grown hemp in all of its products. All of BudPop’s products are also third-party lab certified. Apart from THC vapes, BudPop also manufactures delicious delta-8 gummies.
Highlights
The high-quality cartridges are made of stainless steel and food-safe silicone with ceramic heating, especially suitable for hemp. Cartridges are compatible with most 510 vape pens. Each cartridge contains 800 mg of pure and concentrated delta-8 oil. The cartridge does not contain any additives or cutting agents, such as VG, PG, PEG, or MCT.
They ensure that all products are laboratory tested and manufactured in the United States. All products have undergone extensive third-party laboratory testing to ensure food safety and cleanliness. You can find the laboratory test results on the brand’s website and download the details of any product you are interested in.
BudPop offers two flavors in its delta-8 THC cartridge, Grape Runtz and Strawberry Gelato. Each cart contains 800 mg of Delta-8 THC and provides a distinctive mild euphoric effect. Its natural taste and convenience will make your experience more enjoyable than other vape cartridges.
Although the available strains are pretty limited compared to other brands, there are no restrictions due to the brand’s novelty and excellent innovation potential.
Pros
- High quality, Colorado-grown, non-GMO hemp
- Natural flavors
- Efficient CO2 extraction process
- Third-party lab tested
- Amazing customer service Cons
Cons
- Available online only
- Only two flavors
Consumer Experience
BudPop has built up a loyal customer base that swears by the brand. For BudPop fans, these are their favorite vape cartridges. Customers reported how the THC has a crisp effect that goes down smooth and leaves a delightful, fruity aftertaste. Users also praised BudPop’s prompt and diligent customer service.
Customer Policy
- Tailored customer support
- 30-day return policy
- Products must be returned in the same condition as received
- Fast shipping on all orders
- Subscription plans available
#3. Delta ExtraX – Popular Delta-8 Concentrate Marijuana Carts
At the number three position in our list is Delta ExtraX, an award-winning delta-8 THC producer. The company offers quality hemp products and some of the best-performing carts in the hemp industry. Delta ExtraX has established a loyal customer base by offering a wide variety of delta-8 products, including gummies, concentrates, and delta-8 cartridges. There are a variety of delta-8 products to choose from. The extract comes from the United States.
The brand claims to have the latest knowledge and a rich experience of delta-8, cannabidiol, and cannabis formulas, which shows that they know what they are doing. Their Delta ExtraX cartridges are considered one of the best on the market. They have been reviewed previously and offer some of the most potent effects. The brands in the cannabis industry have benefited from increased interest in exciting new, unexplored cannabinoids.
The brand boasts various exotic flavors with catchy names such as Blue Dream, Raspberry Kush, Banana Candy Kush, and Grand Daddy Purp, among others. If you are the kind of consumer that enjoys cool new flavors or dislikes the unflavored taste of hemp, Delta ExtraX is the brand for you.
The company also maintains a very laid-back and chill presence by hosting delta-8 memes on their website. These memes, while funny, are also informative.
Highlights
The Delta ExtraX cartridges are made entirely of undiluted delta-8 THC compound. The company strives to be as sustainable and environmentally friendly as possible. No pesticides or additives are used in the products, so you can breathe safely because you only use natural and organic ingredients to protect your body.
Delta ExtraX is one of the most popular and respected brands. The brand is known for producing high-quality products. The most attractive is the extensive list of options on the company’s website.
Pros
- Unbeatable, unique flavors
- Effects last for four to five hours
- Environment-friendly, disposable cartridges
- Third-party lab tested
- Has less than 0.3% THC content
- Affordable prices
- Chill and friendly customer service
Cons
- No refund policy
- No order cancellation option
Consumer Experience
Delta ExtraX enjoys the partisanship of a loyal customer base who come back for more every time they need a Delta-8 fix. Consumers are primarily happy with the product and are big fans of the variety of transcendent flavors.
Customers like the brand’s chill, laid-back image and say it resonates with their vision. No wonder people keep going back for more. People had some complaints regarding their refund policy but weren’t too worried as the brand sells exactly what they promise.
Customer Policy
- Customer support can be easily reached over the phone or social media
- Be sure before placing your order as there is no order cancellation or refund
- It may take up to three business days to process your order
#4. Diamond CBD – Strongest Delta-8 Vape Cartridge
This veteran American brand dominates the cannabis market with a wide range of delta-8 THC products. Their delta-8 cartridges are one of the best valued purchases we’ve seen.
Diamond CBD uses the supercritical carbon dioxide (CO2) technique of the most advanced THC extraction methods. They also use all-natural, non-GMO hemp from Colorado, Kentucky, and Scandinavia. But don’t worry, the imported Scandinavian hemp conforms to U.S. laws and standards.
Highlights
This American brand dominates the cannabis market with a wide range of delta-8 THC products. The two product lines of the brand, 10X and Chill Plus, claim to provide the highest quality and most reliable delta-8 THC cartridges on the market. The Diamond CBD carts are available in 11 exotic strains, including Sour Diesel, Mango Kush, Strawberry Lemonade, Grape Ape, Lemon Squeeze, Guava, Tangie OG, Blue Dream, Apple Fritter, Banana Kush, and Pineapple Express.
Pros
- Uses advanced supercritical CO2 extraction
- Wide variety of flavors
- No post-consumption odor
- Made from all-natural, non-GMO hemp
- Third-party lab tested
- Outstanding reputation
- Soothes your nerves
Cons
- Premium prices
- Wide range of options may be overwhelming for new users
Consumer Experience
As expected from a veteran brand, Diamond CBD commands tremendous loyalty and respect within the market. The company has a dedicated and loyal customer base who will take no other except Diamond CBD. Users like their no-nonsense approach, their tried and true consistency, and their cutting-edge innovation. You simply cannot go wrong with Diamond CBD.
Customer Policy
- One can easily reach customer support over the phone or email
- 30-day return policy
- Free shipping on orders of $100 and above
- Fast delivery
#5. 3Chi – Legal Weed Carts & Vape Pens Online
Another well-known American brand, 3Chi, was founded by a biochemical enthusiast. The brand was the first to produce delta-8 semi-extract and launched it in 2019. Today, it strives to provide only high-quality products and has won the trust of many customers. The brand is dedicated to making the best hemp products in the health and wellness category.
The official website has more than 1300 positive reviews. 3Chi’s is famous for its unique feeling, allowing you to feel vitality while relaxing.
3Chi provides different shipping options based on priority. However, you cannot return, refund, or exchange your order. If there is a problem with your purchase, you must contact the company to solve the issue within ten days.
Highlights
These products are made from organic hemp that does not contain genetically modified ingredients and is obtained through a carbon dioxide extraction process. They have less than 0.3% THC, which makes them legal and safe to consume.
3Chi’s premium THC oil is contained in a CCELL cartridge with a ceramic core and mouthpiece for better vaporization. They are available in 1 ml cartridges, each containing more than 95% pure Delta-8 THC extract. Each cartridge contains 950mg delta-8 THC.
This product contains pure and concentrated cannabinoid extracts and terpenes from hemp. There are 25 varieties and flavors of these THC oil cartridges. Of these variants, 13 had cannabis-derived terpenes. On these carts, you will not find cutting agents such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, or Vitamin E.
These vape cartridges come in various strains, including Electra, Caribbean Dream, Ice Cream Cake, Gelato, Granddaddy Purple, Green Crack, GDC, Blue Dream, etc.
Pros
- Pure and potent THC content
- Innovative glass and ceramic cartridge
- Made from all-natural, non-GMO hemp
- Third-party lab tested
- Affordable prices
- Over 1000 positive customer reviews
Cons
- Slightly harsh taste
- Slower shipping
Consumer Experience
3Chi boasts over 1000 positive customer reviews, and indeed those reviews were singing praises of the brand. Customers liked their potent THC kick and the base terpene flavor over more fruity ones. Most of all, people adored their affordable prices. If you are the kind of consumer that doesn’t care for fancy flavors and is on a budget, 3Chi has you covered.
Customer Policy
- The only form of customer support is a complaint form
- Shipping is not as fast and can take between 7 and 14 business days
- Has an informative blog on hemp, delta-8, and delta-9 THC
How We Compiled Our Top Five List:
Product caliber and quality are the main categories customers trust and spend their money on a brand. Let that trust begin with us.
We value your time and money, and to make things easier; we made our list after rigorous and systematic research of all the brands in the market. Using stringent categories and through elimination, we skimmed all of the sub-par brands till only five of the best remained.
We conducted a string of research steps, including conducting surveys, talking to industry experts, testing them personally, etc. When looking at these brands, we focused on certain aspects to verify the brands and their products’ veracity of claims and reliability. The following were our criteria for choosing the best brands:
Manufacturing Process: We looked at how cutting edge their manufacturing processes were and the safety precautions that were taken into consideration by the brands when producing THC oil cartridges. A reputable company will always adhere to good manufacturing practices.
Customer Evaluation: We went through numerous customer reviews to get an accurate idea of how the consumer base feels about a brand. The brand’s product quality, safety, and overall performance, besides the company’s services, are also evident from customer reviews.
Third-Party Lab Testing: We ensured that all the products made by the brands we recommend had been clinically verified and certified by reputed and licensed third-party laboratories. Such a certificate, known as a certificate of analysis (COA), signifies a seal of approval of the products’ quality. The presence of these COAs also demonstrates the level of transparency that these brands maintain with their customers.
Ingredients: While we all know that THC oil cartridges are made from delta-8 THC extracts, not all brands stick to natural processes. Besides delta-8, the liquid in the THC oil cartridges may also contain numerous other components, such as carrier bases like blends of PG/VG or MCT oils, terpenes derived from cannabis, or other botanical sources, additives, preservatives, etc. But you cannot always rely on a brand to include only premium ingredients in their products. The presence of additives, preservatives, soil or other contaminants, or synthetic chemicals can do a lot of damage to the body. Look for brands that use organic, non-GMO, and all-natural ingredients. While naturally procured delta-8 and cannabis-based terpenes are good, synthetic ones could hurt your system.
Our Personal Experiences: Even though the earlier aspects helped us narrow down the list, the final list was based on our personal opinions and experiences as consumers of these brands.
So without further ado, let’s dive straight into the best THC oil cartridge brands you can buy now.
Buying Guide – Best THC Cartridge
The THC market is brimming with a myriad of brands all making big (and often empty) promises. Whether you want to go for our recommendations or not, buying THC vaping carts requires you to be on the lookout for certain important information. Here are the factors to consider before placing an order:
- Origin of Hemp Cultivation
The best brands are those whose hemp is grown organically and naturally. Anyone who uses chemicals and artificial preservatives has no regard for consumer health. The best quality oil comes from organic hemp plants, without genetically modified organisms and pesticides. A transparent brand puts this information on its website.
- Extraction Methods
Remember that THC should be extracted using an efficient but also safe method. The industry standard is CO2 extraction. Make sure to note their extraction method before making your purchase. A poorly extracted THC vape will have lower THC content, making it ineffective. They might also contain impurities that could lead to side effects or just a plain lousy experience. Now, who wants that, right?
- Quality: Purity & Safety
Also, ensure that the oil in your THC cartridge is made of high-quality materials. Ensure that the products you buy are safe, clean, and effective. Some brands sell vape cartridges with different ingredients. But these ingredients should increase the experience and effectiveness rather than endanger your health. Beware of brands that use cutting aids, synthetic additives, sweeteners, or artificial chemical fragrances in their products.
- Ingredients
Try to opt for a brand that uses natural extracts, terpenes, and plant extracts to make THC oil. However, you need to ensure that the brand does not use synthetic, flavoring, or chemical additives. Make sure that there are no unwanted allergens on the product label.
- Laboratory Testing
Third-party laboratories carefully evaluate the quality, safety, and effectiveness of products. It is considered an industry-wide gold standard for a product’s quality. It also shows the company’s transparency and assurance of quality from manufacturer to consumer via a trusted third party. Do not buy products that don’t have a certification from a reputed third-party lab. Often such brands are dubious, and consuming their products could lead to a massive disappointment at best and health risks at worst.
- Color
The color of the THC vape is essential. Ideally, THC oil should be light yellow or light pink, which indicates good quality. Avoid brown or green oil as much as possible. These colors indicate impurities. Do not use dark or cloudy oils. Lastly, avoid oils that contain artificial coloring. They are usually added to mask the actual color of the oil. Now, why would a company need to do that unless they have something to hide.
- Variants
Delta-8 THC vape cartridges are available in different sizes, strengths, and different flavors. You can choose the vape cartridge according to your preferences.
- Price
Price is always a significant factor for any consumer. When it comes to cannabis products, expensive products are not always better, but extremely cheap products are often that cheap at the cost of quality. Check the market average for product prices before placing an order in the THC shopping cart market.
- Brand Reputation
In this line of business, reputation can make or break a brand. Several companies claim to sell high-quality cannabis products but never trust any company on their word alone. The importance of the brand is directly reflected in customer reviews and ratings. Look at a few reviews before judging yourself. You can also check them out in an online forum or two. Usually, well-reputed companies are famous enough in their market that every veteran user knows them. Word gets around; just keep your eyes peeled.
How to Use Pre-Installed THC Carts?
For best results, please follow our suggestions on how to use pre-installed THC cartridges. As always, read any provided instructions and manuals first.
- Charge the battery and connect the THC vape cartridge to the battery
- Activate by pressing the trigger
- It starts with the lowest voltage value of the device; you can increase it as and when needed
- Start with short puffs to get used to the taste of THC
- When the taste of the THC vapor changes, it’s time to switch to a different cartridge
Warning: People using delta-8 carts report that it’s harder on their throat and lungs than standard vape cartridges.
Terms to Know About Pre-Installed THC Vape Cartridges
Before making your delta-8 THC vape purchase, take some time to understand the terms mentioned on the product label and description. Read the ingredients and extract types carefully before going ahead with the purchase.
Distillates: Highly refined and effective cannabinoid oils, mainly extracted from flowers and extracted with the help of ethanol
CO2 oil: Concentrated hemp oil obtained through CO2 extraction
Live resin: Terpene oak extract, with a pungent taste or aroma
Cut oil: Cutting oil extract containing additional additives or diluents, such as polyethylene glycol (PEG), vegetable glycerin (VG), medium-chain triglyceride (MCT), or propylene glycol (PG). Oils that do not contain these active ingredients are called uncut oils
Terpene Infused: Hemp extract containing cannabinoids and terpenes, which can improve the taste and effect
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1: How long does a single THC vape cartridge last?
A: This depends on the frequency of use. The individual lung capacity and extraction time also influence the consumption rate. In general, a 250 mg cartridge can hold around 60 puffs, while a 500 mg cartridge can last about 120 puffs. However, these numbers are only an estimate. The thickness of the oil also determines the durability. Thicker oil tends to last longer.
Q2: Do THC vape cartridges and edibles do the same thing?
A: Delta-8 THC vapes and edibles reach your body differently. Steam carts are the best and fastest way to experience the effects of delta-8 THC, but these effects wear off relatively quicker than the edibles.
Q3: When is it advisable to take delta-8 THC—during the day or at night?
A: At lower doses, delta-8 THC can increase your concentration, improve your mood and stimulate creativity during the day. Higher doses of delta-8 can help you calm down, relax, and sleep better at night.
Q4: How old do you have to be to buy THC vape cartridges?
A: The legal age for purchasing THC products, whether online or offline, is 21 years.
Q5: Is there a downside to the THC vape cartridge?
A: THC can have several potentially adverse side effects depending on your physiology, such as the following:
- Anxiety
- Dry eyes
- Dry mouth
- Lightheadedness
- Inability to drive
Q6: What is a cannabis cartridge?
A: The cannabis vape cartridge is a pre-installed cartridge filled with cannabis oil. Cannabis cartridges usually contain THC, a compound in marijuana that can make you feel drunk. However, CBD (another non-psychoactive cannabinoid) also comes in cartridge form.
Q7: Can I refill the THC Oil in THC Oil Cartridges?
A: These cartridges are for single use only. Many consumers like to refill their vape cartridges, but we cannot guarantee how many smoking cycles a cartridge can achieve.
Q8: What is a 510-threaded cartridge?
A: The 510 cartridge is a pre-filled cannabis oil or concentrate container in e-cigarettes or vaporizer kits. There are many types of herb cartridges, including vape cartridges with 510-threads and screws in the battery. The battery can have a button, or it can automatically heat up when you inhale. It can have multiple temperature settings, and it can also be heated to a preset temperature. The 510-threaded vaporizer is the industry standard for atomizers and cans.
Final Thoughts
Cannabinoids, especially delta-8 THC, offer a safer, healthier, and more environmentally-friendly alternative to traditional stress-busting options like cigarettes and alcohol. It’s a hip and stylish way to unwind that pairs well with the hip and stylish GenZ or Millennial consumers.
THC vaping carts can help you enjoy a low-key cannabis experience with little smoke, odor, or side effects. They are available in all kinds of tantalizing flavors or lack thereof if you are into the unflavored experience.
Before you take that relaxing puff, make sure you note the legality of delta-8 in your state of residence. It is also advisable to consult a physician before consuming any cannabis products if you have a medical condition. You should not consume cannabis products as a minor.
Be vigilant as you sail the ocean of THC vape products and use the tips and tricks we discussed to make an informed and smart purchase. If you still feel overwhelmed, you can confidently go for our top five recommendations. We have suggested to you the best THC vape carts in the market right now. All five of them are potent, safe, and of high to premier quality.
That is all, folks. You are now equipped with the knowledge to dive confidently into the world of THC vaping. So go on, snap in that vape cartridge, take a puff, kick back, relax, and obtain your Zen state.