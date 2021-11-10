Best THC Cartridges: Buy Pre-Filled THC Oil Carts & Weed Pens in 2021

Consumer Experience

3Chi boasts over 1000 positive customer reviews, and indeed those reviews were singing praises of the brand. Customers liked their potent THC kick and the base terpene flavor over more fruity ones. Most of all, people adored their affordable prices. If you are the kind of consumer that doesn’t care for fancy flavors and is on a budget, 3Chi has you covered.

Customer Policy

The only form of customer support is a complaint form

Shipping is not as fast and can take between 7 and 14 business days

Has an informative blog on hemp, delta-8, and delta-9 THC

How We Compiled Our Top Five List:

Product caliber and quality are the main categories customers trust and spend their money on a brand. Let that trust begin with us.

We value your time and money, and to make things easier; we made our list after rigorous and systematic research of all the brands in the market. Using stringent categories and through elimination, we skimmed all of the sub-par brands till only five of the best remained.

We conducted a string of research steps, including conducting surveys, talking to industry experts, testing them personally, etc. When looking at these brands, we focused on certain aspects to verify the brands and their products’ veracity of claims and reliability. The following were our criteria for choosing the best brands:

Manufacturing Process: We looked at how cutting edge their manufacturing processes were and the safety precautions that were taken into consideration by the brands when producing THC oil cartridges. A reputable company will always adhere to good manufacturing practices.

Customer Evaluation: We went through numerous customer reviews to get an accurate idea of how the consumer base feels about a brand. The brand’s product quality, safety, and overall performance, besides the company’s services, are also evident from customer reviews.

Third-Party Lab Testing: We ensured that all the products made by the brands we recommend had been clinically verified and certified by reputed and licensed third-party laboratories. Such a certificate, known as a certificate of analysis (COA), signifies a seal of approval of the products’ quality. The presence of these COAs also demonstrates the level of transparency that these brands maintain with their customers.

Ingredients: While we all know that THC oil cartridges are made from delta-8 THC extracts, not all brands stick to natural processes. Besides delta-8, the liquid in the THC oil cartridges may also contain numerous other components, such as carrier bases like blends of PG/VG or MCT oils, terpenes derived from cannabis, or other botanical sources, additives, preservatives, etc. But you cannot always rely on a brand to include only premium ingredients in their products. The presence of additives, preservatives, soil or other contaminants, or synthetic chemicals can do a lot of damage to the body. Look for brands that use organic, non-GMO, and all-natural ingredients. While naturally procured delta-8 and cannabis-based terpenes are good, synthetic ones could hurt your system.

Our Personal Experiences: Even though the earlier aspects helped us narrow down the list, the final list was based on our personal opinions and experiences as consumers of these brands.

So without further ado, let’s dive straight into the best THC oil cartridge brands you can buy now.

Buying Guide – Best THC Cartridge

The THC market is brimming with a myriad of brands all making big (and often empty) promises. Whether you want to go for our recommendations or not, buying THC vaping carts requires you to be on the lookout for certain important information. Here are the factors to consider before placing an order: