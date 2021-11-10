Best Delta-8 THC Gummies To Buy Legal Weed Edibles Online In 2021
November 10, 2021
Ever since hemp became legal, a lot of people have found themselves indulging in delta-8 gummies. Now, practically everyone who has had one knows that besides tasting great, these gummies can also help you relax and sleep well at night.
Unfortunately, you cannot exactly walk into the nearest grocery store and buy a pack of the best delta-8 gummies. Like most good things in life, they’re hard to come by, especially if you’re a beginner. However, we’ll provide you a comprehensive, research-based list of the best delta-8 gummies to buy for a wonderful hemp experience.
Our List of the Top Delta-8 Gummies in the Market:
- Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta-8 Gummies & Weed Gummies Online
- BudPop – Popular Dispensary for Delta-8 THC Edibles
- Delta ExtraX – Unique Flavors of Hemp & Marijuana Gummy Edibles
- Diamond CBD – Most Potent Cannabis Gummies
- 3Chi – Legal Hemp & Weed Edibles Online
Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:
#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta-8 Gummies & Weed Gummies Online
Unless you’re a complete beginner who has no knowledge of delta-8 THC or you’ve never done any research about the substance, there’s almost no way you haven’t heard of Exhale Wellness. Exhale Wellness has made quite a name for itself and is practically the talk of the town. Due to their great reputation and other factors, it only makes sense that this stellar example of a brand takes our top spot.
Why? Well, Exhale Wellness as a brand has some of the best qualities you’ll want from a company selling you delta-8 THC. Here is a quick rundown of some of the features that made this brand come out on top of our list.
Features
The first is its focus on customers. The brand demonstrates this with a top-of-the-line customer care team that’s almost always there to meet your delta-8 THC needs and solve your gummy troubles. There are plenty of reasons why Exhale Wellness deserves its spot on the THC wall of fame.
Primarily, the brand has some excellent policies in place that make it a great choice for many. One such policy is its 30-day money-back guarantee. If you’re unsatisfied with any product, you can simply return it whether or not you’ve opened it. What’s more, the brand has free shipping. But, these are only the brand’s policies. What makes the actual gummies so great?
Exhale Wellness sells its gummies in jars that come in two variations. The first contains 750mg of delta-8 gummies and the second has 1500mg of the same. Regardless of which you eventually decide to buy, you’ll have a pretty great supply of delta-8 gummies for a while.
Beyond providing you with quantity, Exhale Wellness goes a step further to ensure that the gummies are safe and healthy, too. To this end, the brand has its products go through a certification process in third-party testing labs. It also keeps its manufacturing ingredients 100% organic and replaces animal-based gelatin with pectin. This makes them fit perfectly into any vegan lifestyle.
The brand also makes sure that there are no artificial colors or flavors in its gummies that could upset your natural health status. Finally, it gets its hemp plants locally from Colorado.
Pros
- 100% vegan gummies
- Available in 25mg and 50mg doses
- Free shipping
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Locally sourced hemp plants
- Third-party tested
Cons
- Only available online
Customer Reviews
Being a relatively new brand in the hemp industry, Exhale Wellness does not have many reviews for its gummies. However, the little feedback on the internet has been very positive, with customers emphasizing the gummies’ natural taste and organic ingredients. A happy customer even went as far as to name these gummies as the gold standard for the delta-8 gummy industry.
#2. BudPop – Popular Dispensary for Delta-8 THC Edibles
Hot on the heels of Exhale Wellness’ gummies are BudPop’s delta-8 gummies. The BudPop team currently includes several young adults in their twenties. But that’s not the interesting part. These young individuals have upwards of 30 years of combined experience in the industry. They have vast amounts of knowledge in different areas of delta-8 THC, including cultivation, manufacture, and sales, among many others. This puts BudPop in the perfect position to serve you the absolute best gummies available today.
Features
If you need another reason to like BudPop, you’ll be happy to hear that their customer-centric approach is unparalleled. BudPop makes conscious efforts to ensure that all customers have equal access to any and every piece of information they need about delta-8 THC products. The brand does this by neatly organizing information on everything from simple FAQs to complex COAs on their product batches.
Furthermore, their return policies allow you to send back unopened products within the first 30 days of purchase; however, considering the quality of their gummies, you’d hardly want to send anything back.
Every jar of BudPop’s gummies contains 25 gummies dosed with 25mg of delta-8 THC. This brings your total quantity to 625mg per jar. As a beginner or an expert, this dose is sure to satisfy your cravings. However, if you want to explore a little more or simply want to consume more THC than a 625mg jar would allow you to, you can simply buy multiple jars at once. BudPop offers a discount on bundles of jars or a 20% discount on a monthly subscription purchase.
No matter what you buy, however, you’re in for a pretty good ride. BudPop has two unique flavors – Strawberry Gelato and Blue Dream Berry. Both of these help eradicate the natural taste of THC in your gummies and make the experience even sweeter. Besides tasting good, the gummies all go through a testing process by independent laboratories. This guarantees their safety for consumption.
Pros
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Third-party tested
- Potent gummies
- Strong and tasty flavors
- Locally sourced hemp
- 12-month shelf life
Cons
- Fewer flavors than some other brands
Customer Reviews
BudPop’s customers are more than satisfied with their purchases. After buying and consuming the products, customers often find themselves raving about the quick shipping process as well as the great taste. Many customers say they will continue to get their delta-8 gummies from BudPop.
#3. Delta ExtraX – Unique Flavors of Hemp & Marijuana Gummy Edibles
Delta ExtraX is a brand that has made quite a name for itself. Since its inception, Delta ExtraX has remained committed to high-quality products. It makes this evident in multiple ways. One of the most noteworthy is its use of top-notch distillates for its delta-8 THC products. The better the distillate quality used in making a THC product, the better the product itself turns out. But that’s not the only bragging right Delta ExtraX has in its arsenal.
This brand also has some of the top flavors on the market. We can credit this to its dedication to constantly finding new formulas for manufacturing delta-8 products. As you can probably guess, all of its great products adhere to the 0.3% THC restriction as mandated by the 2018 Farm Bill. Delta ExtraX is a legally compliant brand through and through.
Delta ExtraX also exceeds expectations regarding customer care. Its domestic shipping time meets the industry standard of three to seven days. If you wish to return any damaged goods, you can do so within the first two weeks after receipt of the order.
Features
Unlike the first two brands on this list, Delta ExtraX’s Tropical Punch Premium Gummies use a blend of delta-8 enriched with delta-10 for a novel experience not offered by other brands. You can purchase a package of 10 gummies, each containing 40mg of this delta blend. If quantity is an issue, you can simply buy multiple packs at a time.
The sweet tropical punch flavor of these gummies is highly enjoyable and leaves no bitter hemp aftertaste. We should also mention that the gummies contain gelatin. This might be an automatic turnoff for you if you’re vegan. However, if you do not have this dietary restriction, you should find absolutely no issue with the premium ingredients of these gummies.
The brand puts your safety and health first, even in its production methods. Delta ExtraX submits its products to third-party labs for testing. As such, you don’t have to worry because what you’re consuming can only have positive effects.
Pros
- Great tasting flavor
- Third-party tested
- Potent gummies
- Made from high-quality distillate
Cons
- Not vegan-friendly
- No refunds
Customer Reviews
Many of those who have consumed these Delta ExtraX gummies believe that this product is excellent. These gummies deliver the desired effects. An almost equal number of people opine that the gummies taste great. Generally, it would seem as though Delta ExtraX’s approach to providing great products to its customers is paying off. The positive comments keep flooding in.
#4. Diamond CBD – Most Potent Cannabis Gummies
Different brands have different aspects that make them stand out in the industry. For some, it’s their unique products and flavors. Other brands pride themselves on their price tags and discounts. For some other brands, however, it’s the sheer range of their products. While other brands are content with having just one of these, Diamond CBD embraces all of these factors to create one of the best companies in the delta-8 THC marketplace.
Let’s begin with their team. Diamond CBD has a highly efficient team of scientists and professional researchers. This supergroup is responsible for researching and finding new ways to improve the brand’s products. Diamond CBD, in turn, invests money in aiding their research efforts. This investment has paid off because the brand now uses one of the most sustainable extraction methods in the industry.
Besides its highly professional scientists and research team, the brand also has fantastic discounts that leave most people coming back for more, and let’s not even talk about the shopaholics. As a Diamond CBD customer, you can expect to see discounts as high as 45% on some merchandise.
Features
Remember the saying, “good things come in small packages”? Well, not in this case. Diamond CBD’s delta-8 gummies are by far the largest on this list. Their jar of Chill Plus Delta-8 Squares Gummies contains 50 gummies dosed with 20mg of delta-8 THC. In total, that’s a staggering 1000mg of delta-8 gummies in one jar. We can’t think of any delta-8 THC enthusiast who wouldn’t be giddy at the mere thought of that.
With 50 gummies all dosed with the same quantity of THC, you probably have a very real (and understandable) fear of monotony. Nobody would enjoy eating the same thing every day for several weeks, even if it is candy. Not to worry, though. Diamond CBD prepares for that by including multiple flavors in each jar. Each color represents a certain flavor, so you can hardly get bored.
For your safety, all hemp products are tested in a third-party laboratory to ensure purity and quality control.
Pros
- Large package size
- Great tasting gummies
- 30-day return policy
- Sustainable methods of extraction
- Third-party tested
Cons
- Includes traces of artificial flavors and colorings
Customer Reviews
Diamond CBD’s delta-8 gummies are amazing. At least, that’s what many customers seem to think after using them. Different people commented on the gummies helping them get better sleep at night and helping them focus more on work, especially when writing. Practically all of the reviews that came in were five-stars.
#5. 3Chi – Legal Hemp & Weed Edibles Online
The last brand on our list is somewhat of a veteran in the world of delta-8 THC. Shortly after the United States government legalized hemp-derived products, 3Chi became the first to get federal approval for a delta-8 product. This brand was set up by a professional biochemist with upwards of 15 years experience. Hence, 3Chi makes it onto our list as one of the most established brands on the market.
One of the unique things about this brand is its ingenuity. 3Chi does not merely pack its products chock full of sugar and flavor to get people’s attention. It certainly doesn’t include more than 0.3% THC just to appeal to stoners, either. Instead, the brand digs further to combine lesser-known cannabinoids to pair with delta-8 THC in its products.
These cannabinoids include CBG, CBN, CBT, etc. Combined, they have the potential to deliver different positive health effects. Of course, they do all this under the appropriate regulations of the United States. Because of this unique production style, people do not simply buy them for recreation but for medicinal reasons too.
Features
To help you understand their processes better, they have various articles, blogs, and FAQs on their website. Their shipping duration is between one to four days, give or take. Be aware that 3Chi is so confident in their products that they do not issue refunds.
3Chi’s products are purely organic, with ingredients being sourced locally. The brand makes sure to remove any form of gluten, GMO, or dairy from its gummies during production. Unlike other brands, 3Chi offers relatively small packs of gummies. There are two basic packs you can get – a pack of 8 and a pack of 16. Both have 25mg per gummy. On the bright side, they’re very affordable. They would work great if you simply need something to keep munching on for the next couple of days while you relax at home.
These gummies come in two tasty flavors – Watermelon and Black Raspberry. Finally, like every other brand on our list, 3Chi’s products are certified by third-party lab tests.
Pros
- Third-party tested
- Organic products
- Two delicious flavors
- Excellent customer service
Cons
- Cannot complete overseas shipping
- No refunds offered
Customer Reviews
Considering that this is just about the oldest delta-8 brand in the United States, it’s no surprise that its gummies have over 900 reviews. Most of the reviews range between four and five stars, and they involve people talking about how great they are and how the products taste. Others commented on how potent the formula is.
How We Chose the Best Delta-8 Gummies to Buy in 2021
Technically speaking, it would’ve been a lot easier to simply go online and select the first couple of gummies we saw and write a review about them. However, that would’ve been a disservice to you because that would hardly be accurate, and we cannot bear to treat our readers in such a way.
So, we decided to take the more detailed and, ultimately, more rewarding route. We set up a couple of criteria to ensure that all our selections were the absolute best. Here’s how we chose:
- Certificate of Analysis
You’ve probably read this several times, but the delta-8 market isn’t very regulated. Of course, the United States government is constantly taking steps to ensure that its citizens are protected from dangerous products. However, the delta-8 market is incredibly young and a little less strict. Many individuals, groups, and brands are taking advantage of that. They want to get into the market and make as much money as possible. Some are willing to risk your health just to achieve this goal.
Because the market is not highly regulated, some people get away with selling subpar delta-8 gummies. Nobody can tell what they are buying for certain. There is simply nothing to go on besides the company’s word. Often, it is simply a blind purchase.
To make it seem as though they’ve created the best products, many companies will often over promise and under deliver. We wanted to eliminate these companies and ensure we only picked those that do not inhibit your health. To do this, we had to filter down our list. Only brands with certificates of analysis were accepted. The certificate of analysis proves the products’ safety and ensures that a brand uses high-quality production methods.
If a company wants to put its customers first, it will publish its COAs online and allow customers access to view them. Otherwise, it might try to cut corners. All five gummy brands on our list have passed through the testing phase with a certificate to show for it.
- Product Effectiveness
Nobody wants buyer’s remorse. Not even the richest person on the planet wants to get a product that they would end up regretting. As such, people are constantly trying to make sure that whatever they’re buying can get them the effects or value for which they’re buying it. We can bet that you fall into the same category.
The delta-8 THC world still needs a lot more research to confirm the effects and benefits of the compound on the human body. But, generally, many people currently believe delta-8 gummies can help with pain, sleep, and can produce a mild euphoria similar to that of regular THC. These effects are the reasons many people buy the products in the first place.
To ensure you don’t regret your purchase, we had to check for product effectiveness. We did this by looking carefully through the reviews of each delta-8 gummy we were recommending. We were careful not to take all the positive comments hook, line, and sinker. Also, we took care to ensure that we found reviews about people’s feelings after using it.
Once we had seen as much as we needed, we were able to remove brands that were simply sweet and tasted good but offered no real kick. What we were left with were our top five gummies mentioned above.
- Ingredients Used
Using the right ingredients for delta-8 gummies is as important as anything else we could mention. THC in itself doesn’t have many negative health impacts under normal circumstances. Beyond the regular effects of relaxation, you’re unlikely to feel much else. However, harmful ingredients can turn a gummy into an unsafe edible.
We had to ensure that whatever brands we chose didn’t have any potentially harmful ingredients in them. We were also on the lookout for things like gelatin. Although this might not be very harmful to most people, it doesn’t sit very well with vegans. So, we decided to reduce its presence on our list to the bare minimum. Additionally, we kept an eye out for gluten, GMOs, pesticides, etc.
As we dug a little deeper, it became difficult to ascertain whether international farms use pesticides and harmful chemicals on their crops. We excluded brands that source their hemp from non-U.S. farms to ensure better quality.
Things to Look Out for When Buying Delta-8 Gummies: The Complete Beginner’s Buying Guide
As a beginner, diving mouth-first into the first delta-8 product you see is about as safe as putting your hand into an active beehive and digging for honey. You might find what you’re looking for, but there’s also a huge chance that you’ll just get stung.
So, instead of simply putting your hands into the proverbial beehive, consider the following before you buy any delta-8 gummies:
- Dosage
As a beginner, this is probably the most important thing for you to keep in mind while trying to get the best delta-8 gummies. This is because delta-8 gummies come in different doses. Most brands average 20mg per gummy. Others go as high as 25mg and maybe even more.
Ordinarily, dosing shouldn’t be much of a problem. But, much like delta-9 THC, delta-8 gummies can get you high if taken in high quantities. Now, the sensation might not be as intense, and it certainly may not induce the same level of anxiety and paranoia that delta-9 would, but they’ll likely get you high. If you’re an expert, this wouldn’t be a problem. As a beginner, you’ll probably find the experience strange, and if it’s too much, you’ll likely feel some measure of discomfort. To prevent that whole phase, it’s best to simply watch how much you consume.
When you want to buy a gummy, first check how much THC is in each one. Then, plan your consumption adequately. We would suggest consuming half of a gummy if you’re a natural lightweight with intoxicants. If you feel a little up to it, you can consume a full gummy but no more than that, please.
Once you’ve had your first bite, take a few minutes to see what effects it will have on you. Do not, and we cannot emphasize this enough, rush into taking one or two more servings because you didn’t quickly feel the first effects. Instead, be patient and wait for it to kick in. When it does, you can then determine your comfort level and proceed to a higher dosage or continue as before.
- Potency
We’re going to make a bet here and assume that you’re not simply buying delta-8 gummies because they taste good or remind you of some childhood candy. Instead, you’re getting them because you want to benefit from the product’s effects. If we win that bet, you don’t have to worry about paying us.
In this context, potency refers to how well the product can deliver on its promised effects. Will it help you relax, get more sleep, or work with less anxiety? You need to ask these questions before you buy your delta-8 THC gummies. The surest way to know is by seeing if it worked for other people. You can simply look up customer reviews for this part. But, make sure that you don’t only check reviews from the brand’s website. Some of these reviews are just glorified marketing content.
- Safety
You are what you eat, so if you fill your body with chemical-ridden delta-8 THC gummies with multiple contaminants in them, we needn’t say the rest. As such, you should always check to see if your products are safe before buying them. You can do this easily by watching out for third-party lab test results. These help to guarantee that the product is free of contaminants and is legally compliant, among others. If a brand doesn’t have this, you shouldn’t compromise. Just look somewhere else.
Apart from that, you should check the ingredients used. THC might not be harmful to you, but you should look out for any possible allergens that may be included. If you have a medical condition, you must speak to your doctor before using the best delta-8 THC products.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1. How do delta-8 THC gummies make you feel?
Based on the experiences of multiple users across the country, delta-8 gummies feel pretty relaxing. They have the ability to give you a mild sense of euphoria. They’re essentially like a watered-down, less intense version of delta-9 THC.
Q2. Are delta-8 gummies harmful?
If produced and consumed correctly, these products pose little to no risk to you at all. However, if they contain any contaminants or allergens, they could be harmful. Additionally, if you have a pre-existing medical condition or are on pretty serious medication, it might be best to stay away from delta-8 gummies. Consult your physician, just in case.
Q3. How old do you need to be to buy delta-8 gummies?
You have to be a minimum of 18 or 21 years old to purchase delta-8 THC in states where it’s legal. Once you meet the minimum age, you’re also not allowed to share your gummies with kids.
Conclusion
Delta-8 THC gummies have the potential to make your stressful evenings after work a whole lot better. The best part is that you now know just where to find them. However, as you begin your purchasing process, remember the importance of responsibility while using the gummies. Don’t eat gummies and drive simultaneously, and don’t let kids access these products; it won’t end well. Be responsible and enjoy the buzz. We wish you all the best.