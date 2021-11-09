Movers vs DIY, What’s better?

Do-it-yourself moving has been the first choice of many homeowners for many years. It allows homeowners to save their money and move safely to the new home. People started inclining towards professional movers since licensed movers started offering top-notch solutions.

The cost of hiring professional movers in Boston may seem expensive but it comes with numerous perks. This post is going to reveal the benefits and drawbacks of both DIY Moving and hiring professional movers. Continue reading to learn which option is beneficial for you!

DIY Moving:

It is called do-it-yourself moving when you decide to manage all moving operations by yourself. Packing and loading all your belongings won’t be an easy task if you have heavy objects. Therefore, you will have to call some friends to manage the heavy lifting work.

Students won’t worry a lot because it will hardly take 2-3 hours to pack and load all the stuff. You can rent a van or a small moving truck to move everything. Suppose you are moving the house, it will take several days to pack everything.

DIY moving isn’t a great idea if you are moving your home to Boston from another state. This thing will get quite stressful and quite demanding! The following things make DIY moving pretty challenging for any family:

Renting moving container or truck:

You will need a large storage unit to load and move all the belongings. PODS service is quite popular nowadays. You can rent a large moving container for a month and use it to pack and load everything you need to move.

The PODS service will drop the container at your property and move it to the new location when loading is done. The moving charge of the container will be extra with the monthly rental cost. You will need help to unload everything from the container. The PODS company will take back the container once you are moved.

Suppose you don’t want to rent a huge container, you will still need a moving truck. The truck rental company will also charge rentals according to the distance of moving all household items. You may face several issues if the moving truck is not available!

Loading and unloading:

The biggest challenge with DIY moving is loading and unloading. These things do not cause any trouble if you have nothing too heavy to lift. Things get quite difficult when you got heavy objects like a bed, home appliances, couch, and other heavy things.

Even though you got some buddies to lift a heavy object, it won’t be easy to load heavy items in the truck. People often get injured when trying DIY moving. You will need friends to unload and carry those heavy objects in the house.

It is going to be extremely difficult if you have rented an apartment in a multi-storey building. Professionals can move your belongings to any area and any apartment in Boston. You will miss a professional’s support if it gets too demanding to load or unload belongings.

Stress and exhaustion:

You will have to begin packing household items at least 3 days before moving if there are so many things to pack. You will have to skip the work because your partner alone can’t manage this task.

Cleaning, packing, and keeping the track of everything can be quite difficult. You will get exhausted during the packing process. Loading and unloading will take a toll on your body and you might also face health issues due to DIY moving. All such problems scare homeowners who wish to avoid stress and exhaustion.

Hiring professional movers:

Many moving companies offer their services to move your house to major cities in Massachusetts. Professional movers know this job pretty well and they are aware of all the challenges that come with moving. Professionals can manage it because they are well-trained for the job. Besides, the following perks allure homeowners to hire professional movers in Boston.

Movers do the heavy lifting work:

It won’t be your responsibility to do the heavy lifting work. The moving company will assess all your belongings and send enough people to do the demanding work. Choose a full-service mover to ensure they pick every box from your house and load it in the truck.

The staff of the moving company will also unload and carry every item inside your new home. You can mark all the items and ask movers to store everything in the intended room. Thus, your bedroom, living room, and kitchen items will be moved when unloading all the belongings.

Suppose you aren’t in the mode to pack anything, you can also hire packers to do the job. Thus, you will just sit and watch when packers and movers are doing stressful work for you.

Well-maintained moving fleet:

Whether it takes one truck or more to move your belongings, the moving company will use a well-maintained fleet to move it. You can go online and assess the condition of vehicles used by movers. There is always an alternative if the first moving company doesn’t impress you with its fleet.

No need to worry about the location of your home:

Whether your new home is located away from the main street or in a multi-story building, movers will ship all the items to the destination. Professionals know how to take items carefully over the stair, even if the apartment is located on the 2nd, 3rd floors.

Special care for special items:

Suppose you are moving fragile items or things that deserve special care, professional movers know how to protect such things. Licensed movers also take responsibility for the damage if anything is broken during the moving process. Nobody will pay for the damage if items are damaging when you do it yourself!

Final thoughts:

Now you know what is in your best interest. Professional movers manage the bulk of the work when you hire them to move your house. However, the cost of hiring professional movers can be quite expensive. It won’t be necessary to hire a moving company in Boston if you got nothing heavy to lift and move. Choose professional movers in Boston when it is convenient for you and the family!