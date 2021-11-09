We can no longer deny the rise of the marijuana industry that has now become the new boom industry. After a long 60 years, prohibition is finally nearing an end and legalization has paved the way for this miracle plant that was once taboo, to rake in a worth of $10 billion annually. A report conducted recently by ArcView Market research estimated that legalized cannabis sales will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25% however this growth will start to slow down in 2022 as the market matures. One of the reasons for this is probably because cannabis products are easily found online, at sites such as DankStop, and more. This positive shift in the cannabis industry means that there are now opportunities for entrepreneurs, investors as well as consumers to look to marijuana in both recreational and medical cannabis industries. If you are an entrepreneur looking to jump into the market, this article will discuss tips on how to start a cannabis business.

Register the company

The first thing you need to do that is also probably one of the most important things, is to register your company. Before you can even think about registering your company you will need to decide on the kind of marijuana business you want. Basically your business idea. The next step is to write a business plan detailing every aspect of your business. You then need to register your business name and entity. Your marijuana business will most likely be a local business as bigger businesses have not yet immersed themselves into the industry due to national prohibitions. Your business entity has an influence on the amount of taxes that you will need to pay as well as the potential risk you are exposed to as a business. Upon choosing a name for your business, you will need to research that specific name to ensure that no other business is operating under the same name. You will also be subject to a small fee that comes with reserving your business name for a certain amount of time.

Create a brand

If you want to successfully infiltrate the market and differentiate yourself from your competition, you will need to create a brand which is basically what your business represents. A brand is your business concept that enables people to identify your business or product. When it comes to your brand, you need to try to be innovative and introduce something that nobody else is doing so that you can be recognizable and distinct. A good idea is to research the competition within your industry to ensure that when you develop your brand, you stand out in the crowd and offer something unique and creative. Branding is important because it allows you to establish a relationship with your audience which has the potential to turn into loyal customers.

Decide on products

Your business needs to have a product or service that you are going to trade. You need to decide on that product or service because this is how your business will generate income that hopefully turns into a profit. There are a variety of different products you can sell and you can focus on the marijuana itself or you can focus on accessories such as vaporizers and bong, etc. Alternatively, you can introduce a service into the market such as delivery services, information apps, and websites, etc. To successfully determine your customer base, you need to do research.

Read the laws

You need to familiarize yourself with different laws depending on your state because each state will have different cannabis laws which will influence how you do business. Doing this research is vital because you do not want to end up in a situation where your business gets shut down because you broke a law that you weren’t familiar with.

Think locally

A good idea is to assess the local market and start locally in an attempt to assist your local market. You need to do your research and identify the needs in your local market. Keep in mind that marijuana is a global phenomenon however, some things that are popular globally might not be popular in your local market. You want your products to be relevant. For example, if you are from a conservative town with a large demographic of elders, you shouldn’t sell dab rigs. Instead, you might want to focus on topicals or edibles.