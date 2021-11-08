The Top 5 QBs of All Time.
November 8, 2021
The influence of a great quarterback.
Whether you watch the games to bet on the NFL money lines, or if you watch it just because you can enjoy it, no one can doubt how enjoyable watching the NFL is. One thing that really does make it an incredible sport is the insane skill that the players must have. And one of the players that requires not only skill, but strategy, communication, and knowledge, is the quarterback.
While we often talk a lot about quarterbacks, they play a vital role in the game, and when we see amazing quarterbacks playing, we know that they are adored for a reason. A remarkable quarterback can influence the whole game, and can change the overall outcome all together.
So, considering this, who exactly are the quarterbacks that are so impressive they can change the entire game?
The top five!
We could give you an endless list of influential quarterbacks who have been in the NFL since it began. However, that would take forever. So, instead, today we will tell you about the 5 top quarterbacks of all time.
#1. Tom Brady.
This list would not be complete without Tom Brady. Having previously played incredibly for the New England Patriots, and currently playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has seven Super Bowl rings, is a 14-time Pro-Bowl honors and 3-time MVP.
Once upon a time, no one would have believed he would become what he has, he only finished 199ths in the 2000 NFL Draft. However, during his 18 years with the Patriots, he led them to 17 division titles, six world championships, and he made it to being a 9-time Pro Bowler.
He has participated in ten Super Bowls and has 7 Super Bowl titles under his belt. Seeing how many games he has won and how many times he has brought back teams from losses is incredible, and this is why he is at the top of this list. Not to mention, he is the oldest player to appear at a Super Bowl.
#2. Joe Montana.
Behind Brady is Joe Montana, or ‘Joe Cool’, as he is otherwise known. He played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. He has four Super Bowl victories and is an 8-time Pro Bowl, 20time MVP, and a Hall of Famer too!
During his career he has many Super Bowl titles, and he also had the most passes thrown without an interception with an astounding 122 in only four games.
He was usurped by Brady, but before then he was the king of quarterbacks, and it is not hard to see why. His career was incredible.
#3. Peyton Manning.
Let’s not forget Peyton Manning, having played for the Colts and the Broncos. He has two NFL championships to his name, as well as being a 14-time Pro Bowl, 5-time MVP and a Hall of Famer.
Since he was drafted in 1998, he has received a lot of attention from both clubs and audiences. During his 17 years on the field, he won a total of 5 NFL MVP titles, which is a record for any NFL player.
He is one of the NFL quarterbacks who hold the most records in history for single seasons and careers. He also holds second place in the ranking for career wins at a whopping 200!
#4. Johnny Unitas.
Of course, there is Johnny Unitas too. He played for the Colts and the Chargers, with a three-time Super Bowl ring, a 10-time Pro Bowl winner, 3-time MVP, and a Hall of Famer too.
He was one of the most iconic quarterbacks of his era, and to this very day, young NFL players still follow his example.
His career included a three-time NFL championship and 5th Super Bowl victory. He also earned four-time NFL MVP, and 10-time Pro Bowls in only 18 years!
#5. Otto Graham.
Finally, there is Otto Graham, a player for the Cleveland Browns, with three Super Bowl victories, a 5-time Pro Bowl and a Hall of Famer. He was nicknamed ‘Automatic Otto’ and is known as one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the Super Bowl. He won three NFL championships and four AAFC championships during his career. He also earned NFL MVP thrice and MVP award twice.
He is the holder of the highest quarterback passer rating, at 86.6, until Montana’s retirement in ‘94. He led the NFL in passing yards per attempt as well.