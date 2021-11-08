The Top 5 QBs of All Time.

The influence of a great quarterback.

Whether you watch the games to bet on the NFL money lines, or if you watch it just because you can enjoy it, no one can doubt how enjoyable watching the NFL is. One thing that really does make it an incredible sport is the insane skill that the players must have. And one of the players that requires not only skill, but strategy, communication, and knowledge, is the quarterback.

While we often talk a lot about quarterbacks, they play a vital role in the game, and when we see amazing quarterbacks playing, we know that they are adored for a reason. A remarkable quarterback can influence the whole game, and can change the overall outcome all together.

So, considering this, who exactly are the quarterbacks that are so impressive they can change the entire game?

The top five!

We could give you an endless list of influential quarterbacks who have been in the NFL since it began. However, that would take forever. So, instead, today we will tell you about the 5 top quarterbacks of all time.

#1. Tom Brady.

This list would not be complete without Tom Brady. Having previously played incredibly for the New England Patriots, and currently playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has seven Super Bowl rings, is a 14-time Pro-Bowl honors and 3-time MVP.

Once upon a time, no one would have believed he would become what he has, he only finished 199ths in the 2000 NFL Draft. However, during his 18 years with the Patriots, he led them to 17 division titles, six world championships, and he made it to being a 9-time Pro Bowler.

He has participated in ten Super Bowls and has 7 Super Bowl titles under his belt. Seeing how many games he has won and how many times he has brought back teams from losses is incredible, and this is why he is at the top of this list. Not to mention, he is the oldest player to appear at a Super Bowl.