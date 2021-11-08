Opinion | UI needs to do a better job addressing food waste

There are many things the University of Iowa can do to help advocate for less food waste by students in the dining halls.

Compostable food waste is tracked in plastic bins at Hillcrest Dining Hall on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. The food is being weighed as part of a food waste audit to measure students’ trash.

If you’re like most University of Iowa students, you’ve lived in the dorms and had the pleasure of eating at one of three university dining halls. While this is a prime time to destress, relax, and laugh with friends, the dining halls reflect a serious social issue: food waste in America.

A single UI student wastes about 3.5 ounces of food per meal on average. This is equivalent to a little over a palm-sized portion of food, which totals to about an average of 73.5 oz a week per student. This is an appalling amount of food going to waste and, unfortunately, it is an issue that is not talked about nearly enough.

Because of this, the university should be more proactive and transmit a stronger anti-food waste message to students.

From what I have seen, there are only a few signs that inform students about food waste and what they can do to avoid it in the dining halls.

Having prominent and visible signs or posters can make a big difference in how much food students take as they become more conscious about how much they will actually eat and how much will end up being wasted.

In one study, signs were put up in one room that stated environmental concerns for water usage, while another room in the study had no sign. After 51 participants used the sink in both rooms, the room with the signs used significantly less water than the room with no signs. A constant visual reminder is instrumental in changing individual habits.

It must be made clear that these messages are not to stop students from eating a certain amount, but instead discourage students from taking more than they will consume.

Students should also be made aware that in the long run, less food waste will lead to lower costs for dining halls because the dining halls will have to produce less food.

While this is a powerful incentive, the fact that students typically only eat in the dining hall for one to two years makes this concern less pressing to many students since they will not be affected by future meal plan price changes. However, this is still an impactful way we can appeal to the current meal plan-users to be more mindful of what food they take.

Another impactful strategy the UI should try is providing places, such as bins or trays, where unopened and unused food products can go at the end of the meals. This way extra foods can be donated to food pantries that are always looking for fully packaged food.

Olivia Ruby, a former Burge dining hall employee, has had first-hand experience with this issue.

“I would see a lot of people throw away perfectly good food that hadn’t even been opened,” Ruby said. “It felt like such a waste of food but there was nowhere else that they could put it and if they don’t have a fridge in their dorm, they have no way to store it.”

Overall, there are many simple, yet effective, methods that the UI could deploy to dramatically change the waste that students are currently producing in the dining hall. It is time for these methods to be put to use.

Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved.