On the Record: Nov. 5, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producer Meg Doster sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

Politics reporter Lauren White discusses her coverage of former Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to campus on Nov. 1. She discusses what Pence said during his speech and the reactions of the people in attendance. Then hear from news reporter Arabia Parkey discusses her story on how University of Iowa students are considering the impact historically Black colleges and universities and predominantly white institutions have on Black students. Finally, news reporter Emily Delgado talks about coverage of the local elections in Iowa City for City Council and the Iowa City Community School District Board.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Meg Doster.