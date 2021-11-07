Iowa Heartlanders struggle on road trip

On a trip to the eastern time zone, the Heartlanders dropped two games to the Cincinnati Cyclones and one to the Indy Fuel.

Iowa forward Jack Billings shoots the puck during a hockey match between the Iowa Heartlanders and the Toledo Walleye at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The Walleye defeated the Heartlanders 5-2.

The Iowa Heartlanders went on their first true road trip this week, traveling to Cincinnati and Indianapolis for three games.

But Iowa continued to struggle, dropping all three games. The Heartlanders fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones, 5-3, on Thursday and 6-1 on Saturday, and lost to the Indy Fuel, 6-3, on Friday

In the first contest of the weekend against the Cyclones, the Heartlanders had a one goal lead in the first period before giving up three consecutive goals on the way to the 5-3 loss.

The Heartlanders then traveled to Indianapolis. Iowa got off to a hot start, notching three goals in the first period. But the Flame scored two goals in the second period to tie it up at three, and tallied three more goals in the Heartlanders’ 6-3 loss.

The Heartlanders scored just one goal on a power play in their 6-1 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.

BIG PICTURE

The Heartlanders have not won a contest since their inaugural game at Xtream Arena on Oct. 22. Iowa is in sole possession of last place in the ECHL Central Division with three points on a 1-6-1 record.

UP NEXT

The Heartlanders will return to Xtream Arena on Nov. 12 and Nov. 14 against the Indy Fuel and Kalamazoo Wings.