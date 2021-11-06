Twitter reactions to Iowa’s 17-12 win over Northwestern

A quarterback change and a late Northwestern comeback attempt — Iowa fans have plenty to talk about.

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones hurdles over Northwestern corner back AJ Hampton Jr. during a football game between No. 19 Iowa and Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 17-12. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)

EVANSTON, Ill. — The No. 22 Iowa football team defeated Northwestern, 17-12, at Ryan Field on Saturday. And you’d better believe there’s plenty to talk about.

Between backup quarterback Alex Padilla replacing starter Spencer Petras and a late Northwestern comeback attempt, Hawkeye fans were very active on Twitter during the game.

Here are some of the highlights.

Heart of the huddle after delivering a fist bump to Padilla for that pinpoint throw, after giving Padilla some sort of tip that was acknowledged with a nod, and after hyping up Schott for a great block. This is a good teammate. Responding to adversity the right way. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/iZ5NBixIHL — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 6, 2021

Padilla’s ability to throw on the run like that is a dimension Petras does not have — Jon D. Miller (@hawkeyepodcast) November 7, 2021

“This Offense looks different” It absolutely does. Theres a spark out there.. Dont be the person who simplifies it to a single fuel source. We went from Wisconsin’s Elite front to this NW product.. and it’s clear in the O-line performance. Padilla has to be the guy though. — Tyler Kluver (@TylerKluver) November 7, 2021

Kirk can say what he wants, and Petras seems like a good dude. If Padilla doesn’t start next week we riot. — Hawkeye Nation (@hawkeyenation) November 7, 2021

i really wanted to see petras succeed but also really wanted to see iowa score points — Lucy Rohden (@lucy_rohden) November 7, 2021

The NW students are protesting the benching of Spencer Petras — Black Heart Gold Pants (@BHGP) November 7, 2021

Here are some things I wrote about Petras/Padilla in August/September. It all seems relevant right about now:https://t.co/CCVveCBzev pic.twitter.com/8DAmOe2IpZ — Austin Hanson (@ahanson_41) November 7, 2021

Kirk straight admitting that Petras was hurt last weekend but he still trotted him out the entire game is a federal offense. Season on the line and you throw a hurt guy into a hornets nest against a top defense? Kirk, take your shirt off and fight me — hawkize (@hawkize) November 7, 2021

Padilla scanned the field more times in one play than Petras has in weeks — Rick Webster (@TheRickWebster) November 6, 2021

Exactly this. Iowa’s offense from a play calling/sequencing standpoint had become too convoluted with Petras under center and that’s entirely on Brian. With Padilla in there, the responsibilities are simplified. The decisions are simplified. And the formations are simplified. https://t.co/gcwFf6ZEUt — Rob Donaldson (@RobDFB) November 6, 2021

“Being back in that locker room, celebrating with your teammates — that’s the best thing about college football.” –@dbelton_ #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/pQFfUQzw0p — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 7, 2021

Still a long way to go to right this ship, but step one was a victory tonight .. and this football team got one. Now a big week of preparation ahead to work in a new starting QB and prepare for Minnesota. Gotta keep Floyd home. Gotta have home (Kinnick) rocking, too. #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 7, 2021

This is a crazy ass game. Get the hell out of there with the win, Hawkeyes!! P.S. The BTN feed is trash. — LynneB (@linnibell) November 7, 2021

FINAL: Iowa 17, jNorthwestern 12 Never a doubt for the Hawkeyes. pic.twitter.com/lZUSP3LnCw — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) November 7, 2021