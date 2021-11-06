Twitter reactions to Iowa’s 17-12 win over Northwestern

A quarterback change and a late Northwestern comeback attempt — Iowa fans have plenty to talk about.

Iowa+wide+receiver+Charlie+Jones+hurdles+over+Northwestern+corner+back+AJ+Hampton+Jr.+during+a+football+game+between+No.+19+Iowa+and+Northwestern+at+Ryan+Field+in+Evanston%2C+Illinois%2C+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+6%2C+2021.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Wildcats+17-12.+%28Grace+Smith%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29

Grace Smith

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones hurdles over Northwestern corner back AJ Hampton Jr. during a football game between No. 19 Iowa and Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 17-12. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
November 6, 2021

EVANSTON, Ill. — The No. 22 Iowa football team defeated Northwestern, 17-12, at Ryan Field on Saturday. And you’d better believe there’s plenty to talk about.

Between backup quarterback Alex Padilla replacing starter Spencer Petras and a late Northwestern comeback attempt, Hawkeye fans were very active on Twitter during the game.

Here are some of the highlights.

Facebook Comments