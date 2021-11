This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Chris Werner talk about Iowa football’s recent loss to Wisconsin and the Hawkeyes’ upcoming matchup against Northwestern. The pair also break down comments Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and recruiting director Tyler Barnes made at their press conferences on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Chris Werner; edited by Carly Dalberg; produced by Kelsey Harrell.