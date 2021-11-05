Photos: 2021 Big Ten field hockey tournament semifinals: Iowa vs. Michigan

Dimia Burrell, Photojournalist November 5, 2021
Iowa City TRC Chair Mohamed Traore arrested Thursday in connection with 2019 OWI offense
Oct. 17 accidental shooting caused by man aiming at squirrel
Australian ‘Punter From Down Under’ Tory Taylor continues to excel with Hawkeye football
Vicki Brown dismissed as head coach of Iowa volleyball
Reynolds planning legal action against federal vaccine mandates
Field Hockey
Iowa field hockey ready to compete against stacked Big Ten tournament field
Iowa field hockey’s Nijziel, Cellucci claim Big Ten Conference’s top honors
No. 1 Iowa field hockey drops first game of season
No. 1 Iowa field hockey looking to finish undefeated regular season
No. 1 Iowa field hockey creating special season
Iowa field hockey clinches share of Big Ten regular season title
No. 1 Iowa field hockey ready for home game against No. 19 Ohio State
No. 1 Iowa field hockey topples No. 2 Michigan in penalty shootout
No. 1 Iowa field hockey to host No. 2 Michigan at Grant Field
Holley, Iowa field hockey in pursuit of history