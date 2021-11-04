One of the biggest benefits that technology has brought to use, is that almost everything can be done online these days, which includes shopping. No longer is it necessary to leave the house to go to a brick-and-mortar store to buy your favorite products.

However, online shopping does come with its own set of risks, which you need to be aware of to make the most of it and to avoid your money or information being stolen. If you are ready to shop online and would like to know how to be safe while doing it, here are 6 tips for safer online shopping.

SSL Encryptions

The first rule for having a safer online shopping experience is to always check that sites are secure. This is very easy to do; in the top left of the URL bar in your search engine, the website should have a locked symbol before the name of the site. If it does, this means the site is using SSL encryption, which is Secure Socket Layer encryption.

This encryption ensures that all of your information is kept safe, and no one can intercept the data. If you don’t use sites with SSL encryptions, you are leaving yourself vulnerable to having your information stolen.

Make Sure the Site Uses Trusted Shipping

The next tip which could save you a lot of money, in the long run, is to choose a site that offers trusted shipping, which is something that not many people consider when buying online. The shipping that is used is very important, not only to ensure that your item arrives on time, but that it actually arrives at all. Shipping services are a great choice for online shoppers, as they make the shopping experience easy and enjoyable. MyUS is a trustworthy shipping service that provides customers with the ability to shop in UK and US stores – they ship to the UK and many more countries all over the world, offer excellent customer service, and there are plenty of reviews available to confirm this. Though their service, you save a ton of money on international shipping.

Focus On Strong Passwords

Another extremely easy thing to do when shopping online is to use strong passwords. Whenever you are ready to purchase something from an online store, you will need to create an account before you do so. When creating an account, you will need to choose a password. Many people choose simple things, like a name or a birth date, which can be a big mistake.

These are easy to figure out, especially if the dubious person is using software that generates millions of random combinations of letters and numbers. Make this difficult by choosing something like G3r0C1%R#[email protected], for example.

Use Sites with Reviews

As mentioned above, finding reviews on search engines, especially Google, is one of the easiest things in the world. And if you can’t find any reviews for the site that you are considering using, then perhaps it would be best to avoid it entirely. If a site doesn’t have any reviews, it could mean that it is new, however, it could also mean that it is fraudulent.

Even if it is fraudulent, it is still advisable to not shop on a site that you aren’t sure about, especially when you can easily find a site that has reviews and can be verified.

Anti-Virus Software

Something that many people often forget to do these days is to install anti-virus software since it isn’t something that we are often reminded about. While this is generally fine under most circumstances, if you are buying anything online then it is very important to have anti-virus software installed.

Not every site or person out there is just casually waiting for you to give them your information; many are actively trying to get it by trying to get you to install malicious applications on your desktop or laptop. These applications are then used to gather your information, including passwords, your address, email address, and more.

Use A VPN

Lastly, when shopping online, especially when visiting public places like coffee shops, you should consider using a VPN. A VPN is known as a virtual proxy network and essentially allows you to surf the internet without allowing anyone to see what you are searching for, as well as preventing anyone from intercepting your information.

You never know if the person across from you is trying to steal your data, so why take the chance? Most VPNs are free, and many offer discounted prices if you sign up for a longer period.