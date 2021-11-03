University of Iowa student hit by car outside MacBride Hall

A University of Iowa student was hit by a car on Jefferson Street on Tuesday while riding a skateboard. The student was crossing the street on the crosswalk when he was struck.

A cop car and police officers can be seen at the scene where a skateboarder was hit by a car on West Jefferson Street near the Pappajohn Business Building Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

A University of Iowa student was hit by a car on Jefferson Street outside of MacBride Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

The student was riding a skateboard when he was struck by the car, witness and first-year UI student Brooklyn Horton said.

“I was walking on my way to work and I heard a loud crash,” Horton said. “I looked back and it looked like he went on top of the car and then fell and hit his head.”

Horton said the skateboard the student was riding went underneath the car while he was laying on the ground.

“He was still responsive, but he kept squinting and he could not move. We were trying to keep him so he didn’t move,” Horton said.

There were around twenty spectators observing the scene and watching the student be attended to. Horton was one of around ten people who were on the scene when the student was struck.

“He was having trouble staying conscious, but we did make sure that he did stay conscious,” Horton said.

The student had a neck brace placed on him while remaining on the ground, and was eventually moved to a stretcher and taken away by an ambulance.

Two police cars, one fire truck, and one ambulance were parked on Jefferson Street while the student was receiving medical help.

Lee Hermiston, Iowa City Police Department public safety information officer, wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan that the injuries sustained by the student are non-life threatening.

“At approximately 3:29 p.m. yesterday, a pedestrian on a skateboard was struck in the area of 2 W. Jefferson St.,” Hermiston wrote. “That person was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.”