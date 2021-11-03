Grassley says national results from Tuesday’s elections are encouraging

He said the conservative fight isn’t over, and that Republicans need to take back the Senate majority.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) speaks to a crowd on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Ashley Hinson’s BBQ Bash at Linn County Fairgrounds. Grassley acknowledged the work that Hinson has done.

Sen. Grassley, R-Iowa, said on a national basis, he felt that voters were influenced by inflation, immigration, and calls to defund the police in elections on Tuesday night. He cited Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin won the gubernatorial race, and Minneapolis, where voters rejected a ballot measure to overhaul policing.

“It seems to me that voters rejected crime and spending sprees, the war on parents and they rejected big government,” Grassley said.

Grassley said he’s heard of some parts of Iowa where conservatives won local elections on Tuesday night.

Three conservative candidates won the school board election in Ankeney, a Des Moines suburb. Grassley has been an outspoken critic of the Department of Justice’s response to threats against school board members and other educators.

There were some progressive wins on Tuesday as well. Indira Sheumaker defeated incumbent Bill Gray for the Des Moines Ward 1 City Council seat. Sheumaker advocated for defunding the police as a key campaign issue.

Grassley said in Iowa there were some results he is happy with and some he is disappointed with, but he feels good overall about the national results.

“Our fight isn’t over. We got to take back the Senate majority to get this economy back on track,” Grassley said.