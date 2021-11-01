The Past, Present and Future of American Gambling

American gambling laws are confusing at best. With restrictions and rules varying from one state to another, it’s not always easy to know whether or not you can gamble in any given location. Online gambling only adds to the confusion, but things may change in the near future.

Let’s take a closer look at the past, present and future of gambling in the United States.

A Brief History of American Gambling

Games of chance have been a popular pastime in the U.S. since the first settlers arrived from Britain. Although attitudes towards gambling varied from one settlement to another, there were no restrictions in place.

Gambling remained a mainstay – particularly among the Virginian elite who created their own rules and etiquette for gambling – until Methodists and Baptists declared the practice as sinful.

Lotteries were incredibly popular in the country’s early days. They served as a form of entertainment and a way to fund the colonies. At the time, these lotteries had instant winners.

In 1769, however, lottery restrictions were put in place by the British Crown, fueling the growing tension between the Colonies and Great Britain.

The Second Great Awakening and the Third Great Awakening had a negative effect on gambling that would change the way Americans viewed the practice even to this day. The perceived sinfulness of gambling led to many restrictive laws being passed that restricted horse racing, pleasure halls and gambling.

Despite these restrictions, gambling houses continued to grow in popularity across the colonies. But that popularity was short-lived.

When gambling was made illegal, gambling houses were forced to move to New Orleans (a safe haven) or riverboats where the captain made the rules. Lotteries were shut down.

The prohibition of gambling paved the way for illegal underground gambling houses.

Still, gambling remained a popular pastime in the western frontier. Towns like Dodge City, Deadwood, Denver and Kansas City were known for their lavish gambling houses.

Even into the 19th century, as gambling remained illegal, underground clubs were found throughout the U.S. Along with cards, people bet on dice, horse racing, cockfights and more.

But during the Great Depression, Nevada legalized gambling in an attempt to improve the economy. Finally, in 1931, a bill was passed that made most forms of gambling legal. By the 1950s, the sleepy resort town of Las Vegas began developing rapidly, and the city quickly became the country’s gambling hub.

In 1977, New Jersey made it legal to gamble in Atlantic City, breathing new life into the run-down community.

Riverboat casinos were legalized in Illinois and Louisiana in the 1990s. Detroit made gambling legal in 1996.

The Current State of Gambling in the U.S.

Gambling rules and laws in the U.S. are still confusing to this day. Online casinos have made things even more confusing because federal law technically prohibits it under the Federal Wire Act of 1961 and the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act of 2006.

In other countries, the laws are more clearly defined for physical and online casinos. If players in the UK want to try their luck at online slots, they’re free to do so. They can even use websites like CasinoHEX in the United Kingdom to find safe and reputable casinos to play at.

However, in the U.S., the laws aren’t as clear-cut. Gambling is legal on the federal level, but there are heavy restrictions on interstate and online gambling. States are also free to regulate or ban gambling within their borders.

Most states have lotteries, which are technically a form of gambling. But casino-style gaming is largely restricted.

Louisiana and Nevada are the only states that currently permit gambling statewide. Other states, like New Jersey, restrict legal gambling to just one city.

The Future of American Gambling

While gambling remains largely restricted in states across the U.S. (except for lotteries), the future may be bright for the iGaming industry.

More relaxed laws on sports betting have opened doors for new sources of revenue for states and a fun pastime for bettors. As a result, regulated sports betting continues to expand, and the iGaming industry is expected to rise in the coming years.

In 2018, a Supreme Court decision made sports betting legal across the country. States are now free to make their own laws regarding sports betting, and they have the state of New Jersey to thank. For years, the state had advocated for the legalization of sports betting, and brought the case to the Supreme Court.

Now, legal sportsbooks are operating across the U.S. But online casinos still face an uphill battle. Part of the problem is the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act, which makes it illegal on the federal level for banks to send payments to online betting businesses. Some are pushing to repeal this act, but they face quite a bit of opposition.

Despite this law, several states have taken the leap to make online gambling legal: New Jersey, Illinois, California, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Iowa, West Virginia and Rhode Island. These states have regulations for online gambling at casinos licensed in other countries, and they’re seeing increased revenue for doing so.

The sports betting industry faced opposition for many years, and the online gambling sector is now facing the same opposition. However, things may change in the future as states realize that there is a valuable opportunity to generate more income.

Technology advancements will also push the industry forward and may convince some states that online gambling at licensed casinos is safe enough for legalization. Demand and pushes for changes in legislation may force states to finally legalize online gambling.

Americans are going to gamble whether it’s legal or not, so states may see that the benefits of regulation may outweigh the alleged cons of permitting responsible gambling.

Legalization aside, the future of gambling in the U.S. may also see changes in the experience department. With advancements in AR and VR, online casino games may become more immersive and offer a true-to-life experience. As a result, players will feel like they’re at a glitzy Las Vegas casino when they’re really just in their living rooms.