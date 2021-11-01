Photos: Iowa Heartlanders vs. Toledo Walleye – Game Two

Larry Phan, Photojournalist November 1, 2021
30 years later, UI remembers 1991 shooting
UI grad student Logan Augustine heads for Los Alamos after winning national research award
UI schools and departments release COVID-19 statements encouraging mask and vaccine mandates
New store selling Hawkeye merchandise opens on Clinton Street
Iowa volleyball picks up first Big Ten Conference win of 2021 season
DI Films
Film: Changing the shoreline forever: Remembering the 1991 UI shooting
Multimedia
Photos: Iowa field hockey vs. Northwestern
On the Record: Oct. 29, 2021
Photos: Iowa City Sudanese community protests Sudan military coup
Football
Photos: No. 9 Iowa football vs. Wisconsin
Photos: Iowa Heartlanders vs. Toledo Walleye
The Scoreboard: Oct. 29, 2021
Film: Student Spotlight: Donghee Han
Photos: Iowa women’s basketball Media Day
Photos: Iowa Heartlanders vs. Wheeling Nailers