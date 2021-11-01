Film: Changing the shoreline forever: Remembering the 1991 UI shooting

On Nov. 1, 1991 – 30 years ago – University of Iowa graduate student Gang Lu shot five people on campus. Former Daily Iowan Editor-in-Chief, John Kenyon; former Associate Editor for the Journal of Geophysical Science, Mary Allen; and former Vice President for University Relations, Ann Rhodes speak about their recollection of the tragedy, and services accessible to students, faculty and staff at the time. Barry Schreier, the current director of the University Counseling Service, address the numerous services available to students today.