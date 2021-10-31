On the Record: Oct. 29, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producer Meg Doster sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

News reporter Meg Doster discusses two stories she wrote this week the first discussed how violent crime rates in Iowa City are down but rates in the state are up. The second was about conversations the Johnson County Supervisors are having about using federal funds to monitor domestic abusers. News reporter Lillian Poulsen talks her story on Johnson County seeing a rise in respiratory illnesses compared to last year. Then hear from news reporter Kate Perez discusses her story on the Hawkeye football Military Hero of the Game program. Finally, sports reporter Chris Werner talks a story he co-wrote for the Amplify section on the naming of Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Meg Doster.