5 Best Sites To Buy Discord Members For Your Server

If you’re looking for the best site to buy discord members, then you’ve come to the right place. Choosing a site can be difficult, but after reading this article there will be no question left in your mind! We’ll outline some of the top sites, as featured by FameMass, that are available and provide the pros and cons of each one so that you have all of the information necessary before making your decision.

Top 5 Sites To Buy Discord Server Members:

Gramlike

Gramlike.com is currently the leading provider of Discord server members. It’s a safe and reliable place for you to buy or sell Discord server members.

The website is simple to navigate and provides a variety of bundle alternatives at a fair price. They’re the quickest company on the market, with delivery times starting at around 8-16 hours; when compared to other sellers, whose delivery time is generally several days. In addition, they provide PFPs that are realistic, making them the greatest option for added social proof to your Discord server.

Hype Freaks

HypeFreaks.com is a Discord server members provider that has been in operation for a few years and is well regarded in the community. They’re recognized for providing outstanding client service, fast delivery times (usually within 12 hours), and an easy-to-use interface with a straightforward ordering procedure – ideal if you’ve never purchased anything online before

This store only accepts cryptocurrency, which is a little of a disadvantage if you’re not familiar with it. The good news is that they provide some of the lowest prices on the market to make up for it.

Z2U

z2u.com is a Discord server hosting service that gives cheap Discord server members and other gaming-related products for sale. The site has its own marketplace where you may buy and sell goods, so thoroughly inspect the vendor’s ratings before purchasing from members.

Fiverr

Fiverr.com is a website for online services. You can buy Discord members, as well as other things on this site, so it’s perfect if you’re looking to add members to your server. The price on Fiverr is a little higher than average, so it might not be the best choice for those with a small budget.

EpicNPC

EpicNPC is a gaming community that sells both in-game items and Discord members. Because the website is quite popular among gamers, it’s simple to find someone who wants to make some extra money on the side to fulfill your purchase.

The only downside is that you’ll have to create an account on the forum to contact the Discord sellers.

Frequently Asked Questions About Buying Discord Members Online:

How much does it cost?

Discord members range in price from one site to the next, depending on the vendor, but generally speaking, 100 Discord members run about $15 to $20 USD while 500 Discord server members cost roughly $50. Naturally, the more users you purchase, the cheaper each member will be.

What is the process of buying Discord users?

It’s simple to buy Discord members online. Simply past your Discord link and send it to a Discord service provider, and they’ll automatically add the people to your server after your payment has been confirmed.

What is the typical duration of the procedure of adding Discord users to a server?

Discord users are generally delivered within one to two days. Finding a reasonable online vendor, on the other hand, might enable you to get the users added to your server in less than a day.

Is it safe to add members to your server?

Yes, purchasing Discord members from a reliable vendor is safe. However, if you buy them from one of the aforementioned websites, it will be considerably safer.