Letter to the Editor | Megan Alter is the female leadership Iowa City needs

Megan Alter is what female leadership in our community looks like, and Iowa City needs female leaders. I am so excited for Megan’s bid to run for Iowa City City Council. I have had the distinct honor of working alongside her on the Neighborhood NESTS micro-hub project and I am lucky enough to call her friend.

She inspires me daily with her passion for the South District — where she lives — and all things Iowa City. I support Megan because I have seen the true heart she has for my hometown. I have witnessed her drive to give the underserved a voice in our community and to address root causes of inequity.

She understands the childcare crisis in our community and sits on boards and commissions to add her voice to the conversation of what can make Iowa City the best place to live for all its residents. She is the candidate who began the conversation about bringing much wanted and needed retail back to the Southeast side of town.

She is the candidate advocating for a stronger, inclusive Parks and Recreation system that welcomes and helps all. Please join me in supporting this mom, wife, professional change-maker for Iowa City City Council.

-Missie Fordice Forbes, Executive Director of 4Cs Community Coordinated Child Care