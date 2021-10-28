Iowa Heartlander forward Brett Gravelle shines in loss to Wheeling Nailers

The forward had two goals and one assist in the Heartlanders’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Wheeling Nailers.

Iowa Heartlanders hockey players pursue the puck against the Kansas City Mavericks at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Oct. 22, 2021. The Heartlanders won the game, 7-4.

Heartlander forward Brett Gravelle shined on Wednesday night despite Iowa’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Wheeling Nailers. The 6-foot-1 forward tallied two goals and one assist.

In his ECHL debut, the left-handed shooter from Forest Lake, Minnesota, sent the game to overtime when he scored with 90 seconds before the end of regulation.

After Iowa defenseman defenseman Fedor Gordeev made a shot attempt in front of the blue line, the puck deflected off Gravelle’s chest before finding its way into the net.

Gravelle’s first goal of the night came at the 11:25 mark of the first period, when the puck jumped over to him, tying the game at one.

“I kind of made a move and a guy hit my stick right as I shot,” Gravelle said postgame, with a black eye he sustained off a hit in the second period. “I looked for the puck, and it fell right back on my stick, right in the slot, and just got rid of it quick and snuck through the goalie.”

Gravelle’s recorded his assist when forward Jack Billings scored at the 6:15 mark in the second period, giving Iowa a 2-1 led before the Heartlanders allowed two consecutive goals.

“He came as advertised,” Heartlanders head coach Gerry Fleming said. “He’s got a nose and a knack for the net.”

Gravelle was announced as one of the Heartlanders’ three stars following the game. Iowa goaltender Hunter Jones also earned star honors, despite surrendering four goals and becoming the losing goalie.

Jones tallied 39 saves on a night where the Heartlanders had troubles controlling the puck. Iowa lost the game 99 seconds into overtime on a breakaway.

“We just gave them the puck,” Fleming said. “We would be in areas where we could make plays, we didn’t execute plays, they turn pucks over, and anytime you turn pucks over you’re going to give up a lot of shots.”

BIG PICTURE

Despite the loss, the Heartlanders earned a point in the standings for going into overtime. Iowa is 1-1-1 with 69 games remaining — first place in the Central Division.

Although Iowa recorded just 18 shots on goal, the Heartlanders were efficient with their chances — extending the game into overtime. On the season, the Heartlanders have scored 13 goals.

The Heartlanders faced the Nailers, a Central Division foe, for the first time this season. The series between Iowa and Wheeling will have six more games in 2021-22.

CONSTANTINOU DOESN’T RECORD A POINT

After tallying three goals and one assist through the first two games of the season, defenseman Billy Constantinou didn’t record a goal or assist on Wednesday.

He was a starter for the matchup and fired one shot.

UP NEXT

The Heartlanders will continue their homestand with games against the Toledo Walleye at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Walleye fell to the Kalamazoo Wings, 5-2, in their only game of the season so far.