How+to+Turn+Your+Photos+Into+Beautiful+Greeting+Cards

You want to show your holiday spirit to everyone you love, right? That’s why you send out picture greeting cards out every year to the people you love.

This isn’t a tradition to take lightly. You want to send out pictures that people will be proud to put on the fridge during the holidays, or that they will love so much that they will keep forever.

They say a gift that is made yourself is the most meaningful. So to help you really show your loved ones how much they mean to you, here is your guide on how to turn your photos into greeting cards.

How To Turn Your Photos Into Greeting Cards

A lot of factors go into making cards from photos. The most important things to do are pick the right photo, select a theme, use a professional-grade photo mat, and have a personalized greeting.

Step 1: Choose The Right Photo

Typically when people make photos into greeting cards, they will take a yearly photo to show how their family is and how much the kids are growing. But you may have a different idea.

Perhaps you don’t have a spouse or children. Or maybe a family member passed away and you want to use an old Christmas photo to honor their memory. Just make sure you pick a photo that has a meaning that everyone will appreciate.

Step 2: Select A Theme

Your card should have a type of theme. If it’s a Christmas card, you could use candy canes or Christmas trees. Several photo-editing software contains templates that can make this easier.

Or, if you really want to personalize your card, consider making your own design. Some take the DIY route to have a design and theme that really speaks to them or one that they know the recipient will like. If you have the technical and artistic skills for this, go for it.

Step 3: Use Professional-Grade Photo Mat Paper

It’s often said, “It’s the thought that counts.” Maybe, but there’s still something to be said for using quality paper rather than just gluing the picture to a piece of paper and folding it in half.

Good quality photo mat paper sends a message that you care enough to try hard. It can take the form of a photo-insert card, a picture-frame board, etc. Just make it look professional and beautiful so it is all the more special for the recipient.

Step 4: Have A Personalized Greeting

In the last year and a half, it seems like we’re all a bit sick of digital life. Honestly, there’s a newfound love of receiving a nice hand-written letter from someone you care about.

Even if you’re handwriting’s getting rusty, this time it really will be the thought that counts. Seeing that you put in some extra effort and thought to write a personal letter on your card will tug on the recipient’s heartstrings. Don’t miss out on that opportunity.

Make Your Holidays The Best Ever

Now you know more about how to turn your photos into greeting cards. There’s a beautiful tradition in receiving cards during the holidays, and having photos made into greeting cards only gives them more meaning.

