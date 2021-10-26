Is AudienceGain.net a scam? – AudienceGain Reviews

However, this disadvantage is entirely not worth the value that AudienceGain.net has brought to their customers. As savvy consumers, we also need to know how to distinguish the critical factors to evaluate the quality of a company.

How to identify which website is a scam?

There are 3 essential things you need to consider when considering whether a company is a scam or not:

Customer Service: It refers to how the suppliers assist their clients. Each content creator will have various objectives, thus their requirements will change as well. As a result, suppliers must comprehend each client, their channel, and the channel’s future path. Furthermore, it is the seller’s responsibility to provide sound counsel and the best feasible option to the customer.

Refund Policy: Even if it is a type of product that will be seen as a one-time transaction, that does not mean the seller will have no responsibility after the client gets the service. Buyers may experience certain following unexpected conditions linked to the service. As a result, before delivering the service, the providers should have a clear, comprehensive return policy that has been agreed upon with the consumer. And customers should be careful with providers that do not provide clear information about themselves.

Service Quality: The service’s quality appropriately represents the supplier. For example, if you receive a decent number of followers in a reasonable amount of time, which is not too long or too sudden, the vendor is giving you genuine fans. Your channel’s natural development would be aided by a high-quality buy.

Is AudienceGain.net a scam company?

As a way to check if other service companies are trustworthy, AudienceGain.net was put into the test, to see whether they’re backing up their claims or not.

The most recent popular services for testing are Monetized TikTok Account and Buying TikTok Followers.

The results showed that they did quite well, with the professional dedicated supporting team, and a pretty good delivery time. I got my TikTok account within 12 hours after placing the order and got 10,000 TikTok Followers and 100,000 Videos Views within a week.

Related to TikTok Account, it has joined the Creator Fund, and the account was ready to make money even though I don’t live in the eligible country for TikTok Creator Fund. Interesting to note that there was no need to fake IP at all. But, there was one point that I didn’t like in their TikTok account because most of the audiences are from worldwide. However, it was only a tiny problem that was easy to solve. Because TikTok claimed to automatically change the audience’s country based on IP address and future videos.

Relate to their TikTok Followers services. They provide followers from real and active users. Those mixed followers were from many countries, included 70% English-speaking countries and 30% Non-English Speaking countries. This followers service is good to fulfill TikTok Creator Fund but not suitable for people who want to increase the account’s engagements.