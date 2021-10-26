Is AudienceGain.net a scam? – AudienceGain Reviews
October 26, 2021
AudienceGain.net, established in 2016, is a well-known marketing company. Their aim is to provide solutions for content creators, help them grow their channel, page, account on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and TikTok.
From 2018, they have another important aim: help content creators to make money through video monetization platforms. Since then, their standout strength has been the monetization services development on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.
Their vision is clear and consistent but how have they been questioned about their services?
Why couldn’t I find AudienceGain.net’s reviews on Trustpilot?
Currently, Trustpilot only shows AudienceGain.com company reviews, most of which are negative reviews, but gives no single detail about AudienceGain.net. This leads to a rather ridiculous thing.
Most customers only care about the company’s name and never pay attention to the domain suffix (.com or .net). When a lot of customers think that AudienceGain.com and AudienceGain.net are one company, all these bad comments of AudienceGain.com also represent the unreliability of AudienceGain.net.
Back to the previous time, when AudienceGain.net still existed on Trustpilot, their rating score was 4.7. Unfortunately, Trustpilot took the site AudienceGainNet down because they showed Trustpilot’s trademark on their website without buying Trustpilot service.
Although AudienceGain.net immediately took down Trademark within 48 hours, their website was still considered as violating and was taken down. However, the bad-fit of AudienceGain is different from other taken-down websites on Trustpilot for review fraud.
So that was the only reason you can’t find AudienceGainNet on Trustpilot right now.
It’s a pity that many of AudienceGain.net’s positive comments and reviews cannot be found on this reputable review site. Only a few can be found in AudienceGain.net’s manager emails.
The fact that AudienceGain.net is no longer reviewed on Trustpilot, and AudienceGain.com received a lot of negative feedback has caused a lot of discontent for AudienceGain.net.
However, this disadvantage is entirely not worth the value that AudienceGain.net has brought to their customers. As savvy consumers, we also need to know how to distinguish the critical factors to evaluate the quality of a company.
How to identify which website is a scam?
There are 3 essential things you need to consider when considering whether a company is a scam or not:
- Customer Service: It refers to how the suppliers assist their clients. Each content creator will have various objectives, thus their requirements will change as well. As a result, suppliers must comprehend each client, their channel, and the channel’s future path. Furthermore, it is the seller’s responsibility to provide sound counsel and the best feasible option to the customer.
- Refund Policy: Even if it is a type of product that will be seen as a one-time transaction, that does not mean the seller will have no responsibility after the client gets the service. Buyers may experience certain following unexpected conditions linked to the service. As a result, before delivering the service, the providers should have a clear, comprehensive return policy that has been agreed upon with the consumer. And customers should be careful with providers that do not provide clear information about themselves.
- Service Quality: The service’s quality appropriately represents the supplier. For example, if you receive a decent number of followers in a reasonable amount of time, which is not too long or too sudden, the vendor is giving you genuine fans. Your channel’s natural development would be aided by a high-quality buy.
Is AudienceGain.net a scam company?
As a way to check if other service companies are trustworthy, AudienceGain.net was put into the test, to see whether they’re backing up their claims or not.
The most recent popular services for testing are Monetized TikTok Account and Buying TikTok Followers.
The results showed that they did quite well, with the professional dedicated supporting team, and a pretty good delivery time. I got my TikTok account within 12 hours after placing the order and got 10,000 TikTok Followers and 100,000 Videos Views within a week.
Related to TikTok Account, it has joined the Creator Fund, and the account was ready to make money even though I don’t live in the eligible country for TikTok Creator Fund. Interesting to note that there was no need to fake IP at all. But, there was one point that I didn’t like in their TikTok account because most of the audiences are from worldwide. However, it was only a tiny problem that was easy to solve. Because TikTok claimed to automatically change the audience’s country based on IP address and future videos.
Relate to their TikTok Followers services. They provide followers from real and active users. Those mixed followers were from many countries, included 70% English-speaking countries and 30% Non-English Speaking countries. This followers service is good to fulfill TikTok Creator Fund but not suitable for people who want to increase the account’s engagements.
They also clearly explained any questions and vague information to the customers before making the transaction. Besides, they claimed that they would release a TikTok Promotion Service in the future to serve content creators who want to increase the account’s engagements. It sounds quite engaging to look for.
So Why Would We Recommend Using AudienceGain.net?
Although they have some drawbacks
- In comparison to other companies on the market, the cost of their service is rather high. Since it’s all worth it in terms of customer service.
- They do not provide a free trial. However, if you want to test the outcomes of their service, they provide packages for a reasonable cost.
But they can bring many benefits
- They’ve worked with content producers who are qualified to generate money on video monetization platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook for years.
- With a skilled and committed support crew, they deliver a seamless client experience.
- They promote themselves legally, as suggested by YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.
- And the good news is that they always provide a special incentive to each audience that visits their service.
Conclusion
In order to evaluate a company, although it is necessary to rely on objective reviews from others, that is not always the case. Especially in the situation of AudienceGain.net.
Once you have ignored the false rumors, and actually experienced their service, you will know that AudienceGain.net is really an authentic company with absolute commitment and high-quality service which is worthy of 5 stars on Trustpilot.