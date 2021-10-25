The+Best+Dispensary+in+Canada+For+Buying+Weed

Budtenders and staff

With a friendly staff and a warm and welcoming environment, both online and in store, Dank dispensary has all of the makings of a place for happy customers. The online store has live people available to help with selection and checkout, and talk people through any technical difficulties there may be. This place seems to only hire the best and brightest and has the feel of a family operated business with the efficiency of a big chain.

Deals and more deals

Dank dispensary also has some of the best deals around. There are deals on everything from pre-rolls and combo purchases, to starter packs and care packages. The discounts are no joke either, ranging from 10-20% off of merchandise, products, and glassware. Beyond just deals for purchases, there is also a sign up for a newsletter for upcoming promos and deals, which comes with its own purchase discount of 20% off your first purchase.

The best part is getting in on the Dank Club. This comes with its own fantastic set of rewards available. This club accrues points on every purchase and on the 10th visit there is a 20% discount. On top of that, there is an additional 5% off all accessories making it even easier to get set up to enjoy the best cannabis products in Canada. There is a feature to customize alerts that lets customers get the notifications they want without getting things they don’t want.

No better cannabis dispensary

Dank dispensary is the greatest dispensary in all of Canada. Their unrivaled customer service combined with their unending stock of fantastic products make them a place for all types of pot connoisseurs. WIthout a doubt, this dispensary should be on everyone’s top 5 dispensaries and is worth a visit to see exactly what they have in store.