How to Support Your Dog’s Joints?

All dog owners want to keep their pets happy and healthy. Dogs, like humans, experience aches and pains as they get older. However, there are ways you can help your dog feel less pain and discomfort. One of the most important things you can do is make sure that your pup gets all of his or her recommended vaccinations- especially when it comes to rabies shots! You should also be giving your pup a proper diet consisting primarily of protein and little carbs. It is also a good idea to give your dog a hip and joint chews for dogs, which can help your dog maintain hip and joint health.

Causes of Joint Problems in Dogs

Studies have shown that feeding dogs a home-prepared diet of raw meat and bones may be a factor in the development of a painful degenerative joint disease.

Bones, particularly chicken bones, can splinter or get hooked on the tendons around the knee or elbow causing sudden lameness.

In addition to bones, various forms of calcium supplements such as eggshells and bonemeal may contribute to the onset of this disease.

Other factors include obesity (excessive weight bearing on joints) and rapid growth in large breed puppies.

Both hip dysplasia and elbow dysplasia share many similarities with arthritis; changes occur in bone shape and size leading to impaired function and pain. The outcome similar: affected dogs will be lame and may require surgery to resolve the problem.

Hip dysplasia and elbow dysplasia are hereditary in nature; affected dogs typically will show signs by 6-9 months of age. Breeders should be able to recognize early clinical signs which include:

lameness, especially in one or both rear legs.

reluctance to rise from a resting position such as rising slowly after lying down for an extended period of time.

decreased range of motion in the hip joint (the dog is unable to fully extend its leg while walking).

How to Maintain Your Dog’s Joint Health?

The experts in KinpurPetCare have compiled all the essential tips on how to keep your dog healthy. Let’s take a closer look at how we can support our dogs’ joints:

Getting enough exercise is one of the best ways to keep your dog’s joints feeling great. The less active your dog is, the more at risk he or she will be for developing degenerative joint disease. This occurs when there is not enough lubrication in a joint and it begins to wear down due to friction. There are lots of different activities you can do with your dog such as running, hiking, biking, swimming and even skateboarding!

What you feed your pup makes a big difference too. It’s best to avoid foods that contain cheap fillers like corn and soy that provide very little nutritional value for dogs’ bodies. Along those same lines, remember that “meat” does not necessarily equal protein- just because the meat-based treat says it has 24% protein doesn’t mean it contains 24% protein from meat.

Treat your pup to healthy food such as broccoli, sweet potatoes, rice and lean meats like salmon or chicken to help his joints stay strong. You can also buy supplements that offer extra glucosamine and chondroitin at health stores and pet retailers.

Be sure you only provide the necessary amount of exercise for your dog so he doesn’t overdo it and injure himself further. Talk with your veterinarian about how much activity is right for your pooch’s breed, weight and age before starting any new activities with yours.

Stimulate those joints by using dog toys like nylabones, Kongs (which come in different sizes), rope tug toys, stuffed animals (like “Gogo” brand) or food puzzles. You can also freeze stuffed animal toys inside a container or plastic bag before giving them to your pup as a way to extend the playtime and keep your pet from devouring his new toy too quickly.

You should take him on easy walks around the neighborhood rather than strenuous jogging sessions. Take frequent breaks so he doesn’t overdo it and tire out too quickly, which could lead to a canine injury. It might be a good idea to use doggy accessories like slings, front harnesses, dog carts and stairs/stair-lifts for older dogs who have difficulty getting up after laying down or climbing stairs. These gadgets are especially helpful for handicapped pets that need extra support around throughout their day.

Many owners take a hands-off approach to their pets’ diet, assuming that because they’re carnivores, dogs don’t need vegetables. In fact, the veggies provide health benefits for your dog and can prevent certain canine diseases like diabetes or obesity. If you aren’t sure how to get started adding vegetables into his bowl, try letting him pick out a few pieces of fruit from the produce section at the grocery store. But note: it’s important not to give your pet too many carbs in his diet.

I hope this article has helped you understand different ways of supporting your dog's joints.