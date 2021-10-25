3+Accounting+Qualifications+to+Get+You+Started+in+the+Industry

Are you interested in starting a career in accounting?

The first thing that comes to mind when thinking of an accountant is someone wearing glasses, grey hair, and a suit. They are constantly writing down numbers on their notepad, sometimes accompanied by the sound of scratching pencils. And most importantly they smell like paper all the time.

This image isn’t too far from how an accountant looks or acts (depending on which industry you look at). However, it’s important to know more than just the basics if you want to become one.

As an accountant, it’s important to have an understanding of the industry and how it works. Also, having good communication skills is essential for success as well as being able to work with others.

Not to forget the need to be detail-oriented and thorough when completing tasks. These qualities can take you far in your career, but to become an accountant in the first place, you need to have certain accounting qualifications.

Let’s take a look at some of them:

1. CPA (Certified Public Accountant)

This qualification is one of the highest recognized qualifications in the accounting industry. It’s used as a standard for accountants around the world. The CPA qualification requires knowledge of all areas of accounting, auditing services, and taxation laws.

People who hold this qualification are legally allowed to represent their clients in court cases.

2. ACA (Associate Certified Accountant)

The ACA qualification focuses on financial management rights and taxation laws. They are also familiar with audit responsibilities by law and generally accepted standards within an organization.

Holders of this qualification can work both publically and privately as an accountant.

3. ACCA (Associate Chartered Certified Accountant)

If you want to be more specialized in the area of accounting professionals, the ACCA qualification is for you. It covers all areas of finance, economy, and management.

As a result, holders can work in all fields within an organization or even advise and determine an organizations’ financial strategy.

Want to Learn More About Accounting Qualifications?

Whether you are just starting out or looking to change your career, there are more qualifications out there that one could study to become an accountant, e.g. CIMA, CIA, CMA, etc. However, we believe this article has given you enough knowledge to get you started in accounting!

