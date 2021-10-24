Letter to the Editor | Jason Glass is the right choice for Iowa City City Council

On or before Nov. 2, we will have the opportunity to vote for Iowa City City Council candidates. Before you go to the polls, we ask you to consider whether our community is best served by seven council members who represent the same political demographic, or by a council that more accurately reflects our population. If you think broader representation better serves Iowa City, we encourage you to consider supporting Jason Glass.

Jason is a human resources professional, a University of Iowa faculty member, a musician active in the arts world, and a 27-year member of the Iowa National Guard. He is the father of one child at Regina and another at City High.

Jason has been publicly recognized as a thoughtful communicator on difficult issues facing our community. He is a non-partisan centrist who will focus on growth, safety, and sustainability. But do not underestimate his commitment to progressive values and social justice.

As vice-chair of the Iowa City Human Rights Commission, Jason was chosen as lead author for the Commission’s statement supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Throughout his professional life, he has worked to reduce sexual harassment and illegal discrimination. As a member of the State of Iowa Human Rights Board and through his National Guard positions, he has promoted diversity and inclusion.

Jason is an Iowa Citian who thinks independently. To be sure, he does not always share our political views. But when it comes to local government, he shares the governing philosophy we developed during our years on council: if you take the work seriously, collaborate with city staff, and consider the needs of all residents, you can improve the city you represent. Adhering to this philosophy will become even more important when Council Member Susan Mims retires later this year.

We are fortunate to have quality candidates running in this election. We submit this letter to encourage voters to take a close look at Jason Glass. We think Iowa City would benefit from his independent, thoughtful perspective.

-Rick Dobyns, Former City Councilor, City of Iowa City and Matt Hayek, Former Mayor, City of Iowa City