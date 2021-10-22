On the Record: Oct. 22, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Meg Doster sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

News reporter Sam Knapp discusses his story about how the return of students to campus has impacted the bar and restaurant scene in Iowa City. News reporter Natasha Keicher talks her story on the renovations of houses in the South District that will prioritize sustainability and afforable housing. Then hear from executive editor Caleb McCullough as he discusses the effects the United Auto Workers union John Deere strike has had on Iowa City unions. Finally, senior print editor Rachel Schilke talks her long-form story on social justice movements from the last year and their leaders.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Meg Doster.