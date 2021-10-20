The top 5 online slots

Lucrative winnings and a lot of fun and excitement do not necessarily have to exclude each other. Because in the huge offer of online casinos there are of course also some slots that offer both. We describe the most popular slot machines, where a lot of fun paired with lucrative winnings are possible. Source: https://oddspedia.com/us

Book of Dead – The online casino hit

Book of Dead is an Egyptian book game and was brought to life by the software manufacturer Play’n Go. Meanwhile, the slot machine has brought it worldwide high popularity. Because there is no other slot machine that is played as often as the slot, where everything revolves around a treasure of the pharaoh and explorers. In the process, the book reveals the secrets of the pyramids of the sun god Ra and at the same time offers high winnings. Meanwhile, due to the high popularity, there are several variants, including a slot with six reels.

Mega Moolah – slot with the biggest jackpot

Mega Moolah enjoys a very high acceptance in casinos because of its huge jackpot. The slot was developed by Microgaming. With it, some players could already enjoy winnings in the amount of several million US dollars. The theme is based on the Jungle Book and the sound effects and graphics are designed accordingly. The high win amounts come from the fact that this is a progressive jackpot. The record win was 17.9 million euros at the end of 2015, which was a world record for online jackpots.

Mega Fortune – big jackpot from NetEnt.

Mega Fortune is a slot machine that is also famous and infamous for its big jackpot wins. However, NetEnt is responsible for the programming here. The Mega Fortune slot is all about money and luxury. It was the slot that topped the record list until Mega Moolah’s super win. An unknown player had won 17.8 million euros – just two years earlier, a student from Norway hit the jackpot with 11.8 million euros. The jackpot game is heralded on this slot with three bonus symbols, the so-called scatters.

Reel Rush – up to 3,125 paylines

As a rule, slots have a certain number of paylines, which is usually between ten and 50. The software developer NetEnt apparently wanted to top this with the slot Reel Rush and has thus developed a slot that has up to 3,125 winning ways. Five symbols are hidden on five reels and at first some symbols are not active. However, if there is a win, then the reels expand to include more symbols, making even more winning ways possible. The more paylines that are present and activated, the higher the winnings will be. The maximum win is 480,000 times the game stake. The game is also visually a feast for the eyes.